AG Reyes Leads Letter to Washington, Urging Strong Support for Israel

November 15, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – Today, Attorney General Sean D. Reyes led a coalition of 26 attorneys general in sending a letter to President Joe Biden and congressional leaders, urging the federal government to prioritize and provide financial and humanitarian assistance to Israel after the October 7th terrorist attacks by Hamas.

General Reyes issued the following statement: “My heart is broken by the horrific tragedies that Israel experienced last month. Israel is one of America’s greatest allies, and we must ensure that they have the full support of our government as they protect their homeland from terror and genocide. I pray for peace in Israel and for the end of this conflict.”

In their letter, the attorneys general write, “The atrocities in Israel from a month ago prove, yet again, and perhaps more so than at any time since WWII, that the United States of America must stand with unwavering, unbending, and unrelenting support for the Jewish people during their great time of need. Israel must be supported through her efforts to protect herself from terror, and our nation must lead by example to show the world that America will not leave Israel’s side until this war is completed and her citizens can live in peace.”

Joining Utah on the letter were the attorneys general of the States of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

See the Fox exclusive here.