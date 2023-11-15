Uptycs is a Proud Participant in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uptycs , provider of the first unified CNAPP and XDR platform, today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview. Uptycs was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

“In the context of security, AI’s impact is likely to be profound, tilting the scales in favor of defenders and empowering organizations to defend at machine speed. At Microsoft, we are privileged to have a leading role in advancing AI innovation, and we are so grateful to our incredible ecosystem of partners, whose mission-driven work is critical to helping customers secure their organizations and confidently bring the many benefits of AI into their environments.” said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security.

Uptycs is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility. To learn more, read the announcement .

“AI is shaping our future, and one of its most significant influences is going to be in cybersecurity by leveraging AI-powered security expertise. We are excited to be a part of Microsoft’s Security Copilot Partner Private Preview program,” said Ganesh Pai, co-founder and CEO at Uptycs. “With the co-pilot integration, we are looking forward to providing AI-powered security knowledge, real-time threat awareness, and intelligent workflows to optimize cybersecurity operations.”

Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

About Uptycs

Attackers don’t think in silos and neither should your security. Uptycs, the first unified CNAPP and XDR platform, protects the developer laptops that build your applications to the cloud workloads that run them—all from a single console and data lake. Uptycs helps drive DevSecOps excellence, bringing teams together to master threat operations, meet compliance mandates, and reduce risk across clouds, containers, and endpoints. Take back control of your security data, get the correlated insights you care about most, and take decisive action.

Shift up your cybersecurity with Uptycs. Learn how at: https://www.uptycs.com

Media Contact

Stephanie Schlegel

Offleash for Uptycs

uptycs@offleashpr.com

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.