JFF Supports Local Cleveland Refugee Communities

The Junaid Family Foundation announces the award of three grants to local nonprofit organizations dedicated to supporting refugee populations in Cleveland.

BEACHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Junaid Family Foundation is pleased to announce the award of grants to three exceptional local nonprofit organizations dedicated to supporting refugee populations in our community. These grants are a testament to our commitment to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for those seeking to make a home in our city.We believe that by investing in the work of these organizations, we can make a significant impact on the lives of new immigrants and refugees in our community and help provide them with the resources and support they need to build a brighter future.The following nonprofit organizations have been selected to receive grants:Neighborhood Family Practice (NFP) is a network of 8 community health centers that provide high-value, integrative health care for those with & without medical insurance in the area. They are Cuyahoga County’s designated refugee health screeners and provide care beyond the first visit to ensure comprehensive, on-going medical care to our newest neighbors. Aside from medical care, NFP provides cultural and linguistic services and provides connections to housing, food, & transportation assistance to the refugees they screen. Asian Services In Action , Inc.Asian Services In Action (ASIA) provides Asian refugees culturally relevant food and resources to ease into their resettlement to Cleveland. In addition to their food resources, ASIA provides utility assistance & tax return assistance with linguistic support. Serving over 50,000 community members a year, ASIA services are an integral part of overcoming cultural & financial barriers to our Asian refugee community.Global Cleveland focuses on connecting our international newcomers with reliable employment through their Welcoming Workforce program. Connecting refugees with employment helps empower them & their families on their journey of settling into the city and contributes to our economic prosperity. Global Cleveland’s relentless efforts of making Cleveland a prosperous landing place for refugees shines through their workforce program and helps uphold the reputation of our supportive & welcoming region.“These grants are a testament to our belief in the incredible work being done by these organizations, and we are proud to support them in their efforts to empower refugees in our community,” commented Dr. Hyder, Chief Technical Advisor of JFF. Mr. Junaid, Chair of JFF said, “We are confident that their dedication and expertise will continue to make a profound impact on the lives of those they serve.”About the Junaid Family Foundation:The Junaid Family Foundation was conceived around our passion and commitment to empower vulnerable populations, especially women, adolescents, and children, to reach new levels of economic and social growth and stability to transform generational poverty and sow the seeds of future prosperity. We are dedicated to fostering a more inclusive and welcoming community for refugees in Cleveland, Ohio. Our grant program is one of the ways we support organizations that share our commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of refugees.For more information about our grant program or to learn more about our mission, please visit our website at https://junaidfamilyfoundation.org/