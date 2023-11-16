OASIS Mobilizes Open Source Community to Combat the Spread of Disinformation and Online Harms from Foreign State Actors

Organizations from Around the World Come Together to Define the Defending Against Disinformation Common Data Model (DAD-CDM)

BOSTON, MA, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OASIS Open, the international open source and standards consortium, launched the DAD-CDM project, an open source initiative to develop data exchange standards for normalizing and sharing disinformation and influence campaigns. DAD-CDM will serve as a valuable resource, particularly in the identification and alerting of AI-empowered attacks.

“DAD-CDM won’t try to define disinformation. Instead, the standard will offer a framework for assessing both technical and non-technical aspects of disinformation campaigns. This will alert influence operation (IO)-fighting teams worldwide and give them the means to communicate their analyses using a standardized language. The ultimate decision on classifying an attack as disinformation rests with analysts,” said Jean-Philippe Salles of Filigran, co-chair of the DAD-CDM Project Governing Board (PGB).

In the context of IO campaigns, AI-driven attacks often exhibit remarkable sophistication and adaptability. The use of AI as a tool can exacerbate the impact of these operations and is a growing concern. A common data model, such as DAD-CDM’s data exchange standards, will provide a structured and standardized approach for sharing critical information regarding these AI-empowered attacks, thus enabling early detection, rapid alerting, and improved response strategies. This will enable stakeholders, including governments and cybersecurity experts, to effectively identify, counter, and mitigate the influence of AI in propagating disinformation and interference campaigns, ultimately reinforcing our defenses against this evolving and pervasive challenge.

“In a world characterized by increasing global division exacerbated by the proliferation of IO campaigns including disinformation, misinformation, and FIMI, it becomes increasingly evident that a shared data model is imperative. Such a model would streamline the sharing and analysis of information concerning influence operations, allowing for a unified approach in response coordination and resource allocation,” said Dr. Georgianna Shea of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, co-chair of the DAD-CDM PGB. “The DAD-CDM, in the realm of influence operations, serves a purpose akin to what MITRE ATT&CK accomplishes in the context of cyber-attacks. Both are indispensable instruments, essential for navigating the intricate and multifaceted terrain of contemporary threats, ensuring a more cohesive and effective response strategy.”

Building upon the OASIS Structured Threat Information eXpression (STIX) threat intelligence sharing standard, DAD-CDM will leverage models, protocols, and policies widely used today in the cybersecurity field. DAD-CDM will focus on manipulative behaviors and so will also expand on the DISARM Framework, which standardizes the codification of adversary behavior Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs).

“The concept of ‘defending’ involves real-time action and strategic planning to confront the threat of disinformation, which poses a significant threat to peace, democracy, and critical policy areas like pandemics and climate change,” said Pablo Breuer, Ph.D., Chair, DISARM Foundation. “DAD-CDM offers several advantages, including faster alert sharing, easier response coordination, increased report sharing, and the ability to compare and contrast actor behavior over time. Together, we will create a stronger defense against the spread of disinformation and online harms and help safeguard the integrity of information worldwide.”

Leadership and funding for the project are provided by AdTechCares, Crisp Thinking Group, Cyabra, Debunk.org, DISARM Foundation, Filigran, Foundation for Defense of Democracies, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Limbik, Logically, MarvelousAI, and sFractal Consulting. Participation in the DAD-CDM Open Project is open to all interested parties. Contact join@oasis-open.org for more information.

