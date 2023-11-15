Carl Wayne Meekins Hosts His First Annual Music Event

Carl Wayne Meekins Jimmy Wayne Katrina Burgoyne and Troy Kemp

COLUMBIA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 11th, 2023 Columbia, TN - Country singer and songwriter Carl Wayne Meekins chose Veterans Day to kick off Guitars and Cadillacs, for what will become his annual music festival. This year began as a concert showcasing music in a more intimate venue setting, located in Columbia, TN. The lineup included Troy Kemp, Katrina Burgoyne and Jimmy Wayne. Meekins and his band brought in the grand finale performance for the evening. He says, “The energy in that event space above Pucketts was incredible. We filled the room with an audience that brought lot of enthusiasm for our performers, while we celebrated our Veterans.”

Meekins, an ambassador for Nashville Guitar Works, gifted a Veteran with one of their guitars at the concert. “We teamed up Malachias Gaskin from Maury County Veteran Services and relied on his suggestion of a Veteran who should be our guitar recipient. And then we gave two more guitars away to other attendees. A special thanks to radio host Terry Wilcox and with the whole team from WKRM and WKOM for helping us! We also appreciate MC Barry Amato!”

Carl Wayne and his wife moved to Nashville over 20 years ago to pursue his dream of making music. Along the way, he’s built a successful home remodeling business, and has always continued writing and performing. The past year he’s decided to put an added focus on building his musical platform and share it with other musicians. “I love the idea of sharing the stage, and I was honored that we had Jimmy Wayne perform with us. I've always been a big fan of his work and his commitment to helping others.”

Award Winning Country Music Artist Jimmy Wayne’s hits include “Stay Gone,” “Paper Angels,” “I Love You This Much” and “Do You Believe Me Now,” which earned BMI’s prestigious Million-Air Award for receiving more than one million radio spins in America. Jimmy has performed at the Grand Ole’ Opry more than 200 times. In 2014, Jimmy released “Walk to Beautiful” his three time New York Times Best Selling Memoir.

Carl Wayne welcomed two other well-known artists from outside the US. Troy Kemp is one of Australia’s most recognizable country music talents. He’s part of the award-winning duo McAlister Kemp. Troy achieved recognition in Australia and beyond, headlining some of the nation’s biggest music festivals and has remained a mainstay on Country Radio and Television Charts over the past seven years.

Katrina Burgoyne, also from Australia, released her debut album in 2011. She's secured four top 10 singles, a top 10 ARIA charting album, and received two CMAA nominations. Katrina's songs have been embraced by audiences across three continents—North America, Australia, and the UK—and in four countries— Australia, New Zealand, the USA and Ireland. Meekins says, "I was grateful for the talent and energy both Troy Kemp and Katrina Burgoyne brought to our event."

Meekins is looking forward to doing the event again. “We were blessed with some really gifted artists and MC for this show. We had incredible support from some very competent people working behind the scenes. I’m already looking forward to next year!”