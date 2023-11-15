Emyode is proud to announce its B Corp certification

MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emyode is proud to announce that we have achieved certification as a B Corporation (Benefit Corporation), reaffirming our commitment to values that prioritize not only our employees but also the environment, community, and ethical business practices. Emyode has been certified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, as having met rigorous social and environmental standards which represent its commitment to goals outside of shareholder profit.

The B Corp Certification is a prestigious and distinguished designation, recognizing businesses that meet high standards of criteria to verify performance, accountability, and transparency across a range of social and environmental factors. It signifies our legal commitment and accountability to all stakeholders, aligning with the core principles of a Benefit Corporation. Emyode's dedication to the B Corp values places people and the planet alongside profits, reinforcing our enduring promise of fostering a sustainable and socially responsible workplace.

"Our mission as your ideal partner seamlessly aligns with our commitment to B Corp values. We have tirelessly strived to ensure business continuity through customized solutions while putting people and the planet at the forefront. Our values - delivering on promises, maintaining trust, and pursuing efficiency, underpin our journey towards sustainability and social responsibility. Our vision remains clear: technology should serve people and their unique business needs. Innovation coupled with rigour drives our collaborative and personalized approach for a better world."

Réjean Robitaille – CEO of Emyode

Emyode extends its heartfelt appreciation to its employees for their dedication, teamwork, and trust in our commitment to a sustainable future.

The path to B Corp Certification is rigorous, encompassing every facet of our company. It demands thorough documentation of our business model, operations, structure, and processes, as well as possible site visits and addressing public concerns. Our unwavering commitment to continuous improvement, with recertification every three years, ensures our long-term sustainability.

Emyode's journey to B Corp Certification underscores our dedication to a global economy that values purpose-driven business, benefiting all stakeholders, not only shareholders. We are dedicated to conducting business with care for the people and the planet. This certification reaffirms our role in driving positive change and solidifies our position as the ideal partner for customized solutions based on the latest Microsoft technologies.

This is a moment of pride for our team, and we look forward to the journey that lies ahead.

About EMYODE

For over 15 years, Emyode has specialized in the design and deployment of software solutions based on Microsoft technologies. Its expertise encompasses not only cloud-based application development and the modernization of existing applications, but also application management and monitoring services with 24/7 technical support. Emyode provides clients with customized software services and coaching on modern IT approaches and technologies such as cloud-based Microsoft Azure and DevOps. The company’s philosophy is to team up with clients to simplify the evolution of their business applications.

