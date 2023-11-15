Healthcare Buildings Global Market Report 2023: Growth Projections And Sustainable Trends In Focus As Per The Business Research Company's Healthcare Buildings Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Healthcare Buildings Global Market Report 2023, the global healthcare buildings market is poised for substantial growth, with the market size expected to increase from $253.94 billion in 2022 to $263.05 billion in 2023, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. Further, the market is anticipated to reach $283.21 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 2.0%. The healthcare buildings market report provides a comprehensive overview of the market dynamics, key players, and emerging trends shaping the future of healthcare buildings.



Driving Forces Behind Market Expansion

Several factors contribute to the optimistic outlook for the healthcare buildings market. An increasing aging population, the rise in chronic diseases, rapid urbanization, and population growth are key drivers fueling the market's growth. As healthcare demands continue to escalate globally, the construction of new healthcare facilities and the refurbishment of existing ones are expected to witness a significant upswing.

Learn More In-Depth On The Healthcare Buildings Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-buildings-global-market-report

Market Fragmentation and Key Players

The global healthcare buildings market is characterized by its high fragmentation, with a multitude of small players contributing to the overall landscape. In 2022, the top ten competitors accounted for 2.415% of the total market, with Hochtief AG leading the pack (0.649% market share), followed by Skanska AB, Balfour Beatty plc, DPR Construction, and others.

Sustainability and Green Building Practices

A notable trend in the healthcare building market is the increasing adoption of sustainability and green building practices. Builders are embracing eco-friendly construction materials, energy-efficient designs, and renewable energy sources to align with global efforts to combat climate change. This not only addresses environmental concerns but also prioritizes patient well-being by creating healing environments with improved indoor air quality, natural light, water conservation, and access to green spaces.

Segmentation of the Healthcare Buildings Market

The market report segments the global healthcare buildings market based on facility type, service type, and healthcare type:

Facility Type: Hospitals, ASCs, Long Term Care Facilities And Nursing Homes, Academic Institutes, Other Facility Types Service Type: New Construction, Refurbishment Healthcare Type: Public Healthcare, Private Healthcare





The report identifies significant growth opportunities in the hospitals segment, projected to gain $16,670.7 million in global annual sales by 2027. With North America leading the healthcare buildings market in 2022, the report sheds light on regional dynamics and emerging trends.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Healthcare Buildings Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9668&type=smp

Industry players, stakeholders, and decision-makers can harness the insights provided in the Healthcare Buildings Global Market Report 2023 to make informed strategic decisions. Understanding market trends, identifying growth opportunities, and staying abreast of sustainable practices will empower businesses to thrive in this dynamic sector.

Healthcare Buildings Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the healthcare buildings market size, healthcare buildings market segments, healthcare buildings market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nonresidential-green-buildings-global-market-report

Modular And Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/modular-and-prefabricated-nonresidential-building-construction-global-market-report

Buildings Construction Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/buildings-construction-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 58 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model