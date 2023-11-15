IONS Announces the Release of "Why Our Minds Wander: Understand the Science and Learn How to Focus Your Thoughts"

NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute of Noetic Sciences ( IONS ) is pleased to announce the upcoming release of IONS scientist Dr. Arnaud Delorme's book, "Why Our Minds Wander: Understand the Science and Learn How to Focus Your Thoughts." Scheduled for release on December 19, this publication is available for pre-order from Bookshop , Target , and Amazon .



"Why Our Minds Wander" provides a compelling exploration of the science behind our drifting thoughts. Aimed at new and intermediate seekers, this book is the perfect amalgamation of science and spirituality, offering practical advice grounded in rigorous research.

Synopsis:

Daydreaming is a universal experience — our minds often wander away from the task at hand, venturing into realms unknown. But what governs this process? Is mind wandering a monolithic state, or does it involve different neurological pathways?

In "Why Our Minds Wander," Delorme examines the complex mechanisms of our daydreaming brain. The book reveals the varying states of daydreaming and their distinct neurological underpinnings, challenging the traditional view of mind wandering as a singular state. Delorme offers readers insights into managing their 'monkey mind,' presenting easy techniques to harness the power of mind wandering, enhancing mood and fostering creativity.

About the Author: Arnaud Delorme, PhD

Arnaud Delorme, PhD, has been studying human consciousness for the last 20 years. He is a scientist at IONS, a CNRS principal investigator in Toulouse, France, and a tenured research scientist at the University of California, San Diego. He is a long-time Zen meditator, and recipient of several research prizes. He is the author of some 160+ peer-reviewed publications, and is best known for his work on the neural correlate of mind wandering and for developing the EEG software that is now the most-used in EEG research worldwide.

“We all recognize that moment when our mind is too active, jumping from thoughts to thoughts, some pleasant, most unpleasant. In ‘Why Our Minds Wander,’ I present the science of mind wandering as well as proven effective methods to tame the mind, fostering a sense of calm and clarity for a more productive and mindful life.” said Dr. Delorme.

Reserve Your Copy Today

Embark on a journey to understand the wandering mind. "Why Our Minds Wander" is an essential read for anyone intrigued by the mysteries of the human mind. Visit Noetic.org to learn more and reserve your copy today.

About IONS:

The Institute of Noetic Sciences is a scientific nonprofit research center and direct experience lab specializing in the intersection of science and profound human experience. Founded in 1973 by Apollo 14 astronaut and 6th man to walk on the moon, Edgar Mitchell, IONS is dedicated to exploring the frontiers of consciousness and extended human capacities to promote a more holistic view of human potential and the nature of reality. For more information, visit www.noetic.org .

Contact

Victoria Guimarin

UPRAISE Marketing + Public Relations for IONS

IONS@upraisepr.com