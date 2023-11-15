Comments Accepted for Anson Gas Producers Draft Air Quality Permit

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is accepting public comment on a draft Title V air quality permit for Anson Gas Producers, LLC.

Comments will be accepted until Dec. 31, 2023, at 5 p.m.

Anson Gas Producers applied for an air quality permit to allow it to accept and process landfill gas into natural gas on leased land adjacent to the Anson County Waste Management Facility in Polkton. Currently, the landfill burns off its landfill gas using a flare, producing emissions of carbon monoxide and other pollutants. Anson Gas Producers proposes to capture this gas and process it into natural gas for use offsite.

This process will reduce overall emissions from the landfill. DAQ calculates, based on information from the applicant, that emissions would decrease by:

7.53 tons per year for nitrogen oxide

1.33 tons per year for sulfur dioxide

41.59 tons per year for carbon monoxide

1.86 tons per year for particulate matter

3.1 tons per year for volatile organic compounds

5.93 tons per year for hazardous air pollutants

Emissions from Anson Gas Producers will be controlled by a hydrogen sulfide treatment system and a candlestick flare.

Air dispersion modeling reviewed by DAQ demonstrated that the facility’s emissions of toxic air pollutants are expected to comply with applicable standards and will not cause an exceedance of any acceptable ambient level. DAQ also conducted dispersion modeling to review the combined emissions of Anson Gas Producers and the Anson County Waste Management Facility landfill. These combined emissions are also expected to comply with state requirements.

Due to concerns regarding the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at the Anson County Waste Management Facility’s landfill, the air quality permit for Anson Gas Producers requires the company to conduct initial sampling of the inlet landfill gas for the presence of PFAS and disclose information related to PFAS concentrations.

The draft permit includes conditions that ensure ambient levels of all pollutants beyond the facility’s fence line comply with emission standards, including applicable health-based standards. The facility would also be subject to recordkeeping requirements and regular inspections.

Copies of the public notice, draft permit, draft permit review, draft environmental justice report, permit application and application addendums, and a one-page project fact sheet are available online.

Comments or requests for a public hearing will be accepted until Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at 5 p.m. Comments can be emailed to DAQ.PublicComments@deq.nc.gov with “AnsonGasProducers.22A” in the subject line, or left via voice mail by calling 919-707-8726. Comments can also be mailed to:

NCDEQ Division of Air Quality

1641 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1641

The Division will consider all public comments before making a final decision on the proposed permit.

Anson Gas Producers and the Anson County Waste Management Facility have different ownerships and are considered separate Title V facilities. The Anson Gas Producers draft air permit is a separate permitting action from the draft landfill expansion permit for the Anson Landfill, currently under review by the Division of Waste Management. Comments on that draft permit will be accepted until Nov. 20, 2023.

If you need this information in Spanish or another language, please call 919-609-2189 or send an email to Guadalupe.Jimenez@deq.nc.gov.