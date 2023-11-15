VAST Data Wins Two HPCwire Readers’ Choice Awards for Best HPC Storage Technology and Best Use of HPC in Financial Services

VAST Data Recognized Among 2023 HPCwire Award Winners at SC23 for the Second Consecutive Year

REMOTE-FIRST-COMPANY | Supercomputing 2023, DENVER, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data , the AI data platform company, has been recognized as a multi-category winner of the 2023 HPCwire Readers’ Choice Awards. The VAST Data Platform was awarded Best HPC Storage Product or Technology, and VAST was also recognized with customer G-Research , winning the Best Use of HPC in Financial Services category.



G-Research partnered with VAST Data to process massive amounts of data with a unified platform that supports wide-ranging simulation, machine learning, and analytics workloads to predict and capitalize on market events before they happen. By predicting market conditions rather than reacting to them, G-Research, powered by the VAST Data Platform, is developing trading strategies that could shape financial markets for decades to come.

"It was important for G-Research to select a strategic data platform that could enable our architecture transformation ambitions at enterprise scale, as well as support us into the future," said Mark Burnett, Head of Technology Innovation Group at G-Research. "Sustainable businesses are built on sustainable technology strategies and these inevitably require strategic partnerships, like what we've established with VAST Data."

VAST was also recognized last year, winning the 2022 HPCwire Editors’ Choice Award for Best HPC Storage Product or Technology.

The VAST Data Platform is VAST’s global data infrastructure offering, unifying storage, database and virtualized compute engine services in a scalable system that was built for AI. Laying the data foundation for AI, HPC and deep learning workloads, VAST has eliminated the tradeoffs of performance, capacity, scale, simplicity and resilience to make it possible to train models on all of an enterprise’s data.



Key differentiators include:

Exabyte-scale Unstructured DataStore: Designed to handle GPU, AI, and enterprise workloads, the VAST Data Platform enables organizations to bring AI to all of their data and eliminates the need for multiple point solutions.

Exabyte-scale DataBase: Delivers the query performance of a data warehouse and write performance of a database, speeding up queries by up to 20 times.

Global Namespace: Offers consistency and fast access to data, from edge to cloud.

Widely Adopted by Industry Leaders: Trusted and implemented by top AI cloud platforms and industry-leading HPC organizations for their performance centric workloads.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the global HPC community as the winner of HPCwire’s Readers’ Choice for Best HPC Storage Product or Technology - and alongside our customer, G-Research, for the Best Use of HPC in Financial Services,” said Renen Hallak, Founder and CEO of VAST Data. “This year we unveiled the true vision for the company with the VAST Data Platform, and it’s rewarding to see our innovation and customer support on display with these credibility raising awards. Whether for HPC, deep learning or machine learning applications, VAST delivers a simple, enterprise grade, exabyte scale, unified data platform built from the ground up for the AI era.”

The annual HPCwire Readers’ Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process with the global HPCwire community, as well as selections from the HPCwire editors. The awards are an annual feature of the publication and constitute prestigious recognition from the HPC community. They are revealed each year to kick off the annual Supercomputing conference, which showcases high performance computing, networking, storage, and data analysis.

“This year we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of these renowned awards, and the 2023 Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards are exceptional, indeed,” said Tom Tabor, CEO of Tabor Communications, publishers of HPCwire. “Throughout the world there are pockets of brilliant scientists working on grand challenge problems that can only be explored and solved because of HPC. Rarely do these accomplishments come to light, much less are they recognized for their achievements and contribution to society. Between our worldwide readership of HPC experts and the most renowned panel of editors in the industry, the Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards represent resounding recognition of the many deep and varied HPC accomplishments throughout the world. Our sincerest gratitude and hearty congratulations go out to all of this year’s winners.”

The full list of winners were announced and awarded by HPCwire at SC23 in Denver, Colorado.

About VAST Data:

VAST Data is the data platform software company for the AI era. Accelerating time to insight for workload intensive applications, the VAST Data Platform delivers scalable performance, radically simple data management and enhanced productivity. Launched in 2019, VAST is the fastest growing data infrastructure company in history. For more information, please visit https://vastdata.com and follow VAST Data on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About HPCwire:

HPCwire is the #1 news and information resource covering the fastest computers in the world and the people who run them. With a legacy dating back to 1986, HPCwire has enjoyed a legacy of world-class editorial and journalism, making it the news source of choice selected by science, technology, and business professionals interested in high performance and data-intensive computing. Visit HPCwire at www.hpcwire.com .

