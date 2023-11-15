Việt Nam proposes three priorities at 34th APEC Ministerial Meeting

VIETNAM, November 15 -

SAN FRANCISCO — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn proposed three priorities for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) collaboration at the 34th APEC Ministerial Meeting (AMM) in San Francisco on November 14.

Sơn stressed the need to strengthen cooperation in climate change and green growth. APEC members need to accelerate collaboration programmes on trade in goods and environmental services, green-bio-circular economic models, smart agriculture, just energy transition and management of natural resources, he stated.

Secondly, the Vietnamese minister emphasised the importance of making the most of advances in science and technology to serve sustainable growth. APEC cooperation must aim to support economies in building infrastructure and a digital workforce, applying modern technology in agricultural and industrial production, natural disaster prevention and control, and health care and education.

Thirdly, it is essential to take people as the centre of APEC cooperation, Son said. APEC projects and activities need to contribute to building equitable education and health systems, supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises to expand markets, and enhancing the role of women in the economy and society.

The conference was co-chaired by US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, and attended by Foreign Ministers, Economic Ministers and Heads of delegations from 21 APEC member economies, and representatives from international organisations.

APEC ministers emphasised the need to continue promoting regional economic integration towards the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), enhancing member capacity to implement comprehensive and high-quality trade agreements, and to strengthen safe, resilient, sustainable and open supply chains.

They approved recommendations on APEC structural reform, and called on members to accelerate the implementation of APEC commitments, especially the Food Security Roadmap towards 2030, the APEC Internet and Digital Economy Roadmap, and the Roadmap for Women and Inclusive Growth. — VNS