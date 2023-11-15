VietnamPlus awarded first-class Labour Order on 15th anniversary

VIETNAM, November 15 -

HÀ NỘI — VietnamPlus, the e-newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), was honoured with the first-class Labour Order at a ceremony held at the VNA headquarters in Hà Nội on Wednesday to celebrate its 15th founding anniversary (November 13, 2008).

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, President Võ Văn Thưởng, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang sent baskets of flowers to the event.

On behalf of the President, Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, who is also First Vice Chairwoman of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council, presented the first-class Labour Order to VietnamPlus.

On this occasion, the e-newspaper launched its new interface and products.

Addressing the function, VNA General Director Vũ Việt Trang lauded the efforts and achievements of the e-newspaper’s staff, as well as their contributions to the agency, and noted her belief that they will successfully complete assigned tasks.

Over the past 15 years, VietnamPlus has optimised technologies to provide attractive products, thus helping spread the VNA’s information online, she said, adding that the e-newspaper has proven its role as a pioneer in delivering digital journalism products, meeting the agency’s expectations on its path towards a major national multimedia agency.

Pointing to challenges facing VietnamPlus and other VNA departments amid the evolving media landscape at home and globally, Trang urged VietnamPlus to carry forward its dynamism, creativity and solidarity, and promote its role and position as a national newspaper for foreign news service, which serves the Party’s leadership, the State’s management and the people's interests, while stepping up the fight against fake news and wrongful allegations by hostile forces in cyberspace.

In his remarks, VietnamPlus Editor-in-Chief Trần Tiến Duẩn said the e-newspaper has made big strides in digital transformation and perfected its digital ecosystem, adding it will step up AI application in both management and product development, and diversify information products in the time ahead.

On this occasion, many collectives and individuals of VietnamPlus were honoured with the certificates of merit of the Vietnam Journalists' Association and the VNA General Director. — VNS