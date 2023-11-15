Việt Nam, Hungary promote judicial cooperation

VIETNAM, November 15 -

HÀ NỘI — Hungarian Justice Minister Bence Tuzson expressed his hope that Hungary and Việt Nam will make efforts to deepen cooperation in the fields of law and justice during talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Lê Thành Long in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The talks took place within the framework of Tuzson’s working visit to Việt Nam from November 13-16, also his first trip to the Southeast Asian nation since taking office in August.

On this occasion, Long briefed the guest on Việt Nam's socio-economic development in the first nine months of this year, as well as law and institution building in the country, and shared experience in some specific areas.

Mentioning the Việt Nam-Hungary agreement on mutual legal assistance in civil matters signed in 2018, Long noted his hope that the two sides will maintain their close coordination in the implementation of the agreement, contributing to spurring socio-economic development, and protecting State interests, and the legitimate rights and interests of agencies, organisations and individuals.

Following the talks, the two sides inked a letter of intent on personnel training, under which the Hungary Ministry of Justice will train from one to three Vietnamese judicial officials each year to sharpen their skills in law and justice within three months in Hungary.

In November 2012, the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice and the Hungarian Ministry of Public Administration and Justice signed a cooperation agreement, creating an important legal foundation for the two sides to strengthen their coordination in addressing common concern in legal assistance, and exchange experience in law building and consolidation, and international integration.

To realise the agreement, the two signed cooperation plans for 2013-2014, 2016-2017 and 2018-2019. Most recently, a cooperation plan for 2022-23 was inked on the occasion of Justice Minister Lê Thành Long accompanying National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on an official visit to Hungary in June 2022. — VNS