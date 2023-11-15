Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Recognized in Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Family Travel Awards; Also Wins Top Industry Honors 

2023 Franchisee Awards Announced

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts was named a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Family Travel Awards and three of its locations just earned Park of the Year honors from OHI, formerly the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds (ARVC).



Good Housekeeping, which sent testers to multiple Jellystone Park locations, won in the All-Star Campgrounds category. This is the second straight year Jellystone Park has been recognized by Good Housekeeping. It was recognized in the 2023 Good Housekeeping Family Travel Awards in the Super-Fun Camp-Resort category. Read the full story here: www.goodhouse4eeping.com/familytravel2024.

OHI also recently announced its 2023 Park of the Year awards. The Jellystone Park in Harrisville, Pa. won in the Medium Park category. In the Large Park category, OHI awarded top honors to both the Golden Valley Jellystone Park location in North Carolina and the Jellystone Park Larkspur, Colorado location.

Earlier this year, Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts in Mill Run, Penn., Burleson, Tex., and Pelahatchie, Miss. were ranked among the top six RV parks in the United States in USATODAY’s 10Best 2023 Readers’ Choice competition.

“We are thrilled to see our franchisees being recognized by such esteemed organizations as Good Housekeeping and OHI,” said Rob Schutter, president of franchisor Camp Jellystone. “They have worked tirelessly to provide families great entertainment experiences that create lasting memories, and they accomplished it in a very challenging environment.”

This week, Jellystone Park announced the winners of its 2023 awards, presented at its annual brand Symposium in Knoxville, Tenn. Jellystone Park Pine Lakes in Pittsfield, Illinois received the Camp-Resort of the Year award, Camp Jellystone’s highest honor. It goes to the park that best exemplifies the brand’s high standards. Recipients must have earned a score of 95 percent or higher on their annual facilities and operations assessment, and must also have achieved strong growth in business, implemented sustained improvements and be industry leaders.

The full list of awards can be found below.

About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com. Camp Jellystone is part of Sun Outdoors’ family of brands.

About Sun Outdoors

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With more than 170 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guests several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

2023 Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts Complete Awards List

Jellystone Park Camp-Resort of the Year: This is Camp Jellystone’s highest honor. Each year this award is presented to the Jellystone Park location whose facilities and operations most exemplify the brand’s high standards. Recipients must be Pinnacle Club members, meaning they earned a score of 95 percent or higher on the franchisor’s annual assessment of the location’s facilities and operations. Award recipients must also have achieved strong growth in business, implemented sustained improvements, and be leaders in the industry:

Jellystone Park in Pittsfield, Ill.



Regional Camp-Resorts of the Year: This is Camp Jellystone’s highest regional honor. It is awarded to Jellystone Park locations whose facilities and operations exceed all of the franchise’s brand standards. Recipients must be Pinnacle Club members, meaning they earned a score of 95 percent or higher on the franchisor’s annual assessment of the locations’ facilities and operations. Award recipients must also have achieved strong growth in business, implemented sustained improvements, and be leaders in the industry:

Central Region: Jellystone Park in Pittsfield, Ill.

Eastern Region: Jellystone Park in Glen Ellis, N.H.

Southern Region: Jellystone Park in Bostic, N.C.

Western Region: Jellystone Park in Larkspur, Colo.

Operator of the Year: This award is given to the individual or individuals directly responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort locations that best represent excellence in management, improved assessment ratings, improved guest satisfaction ratings, and growth in business:

Kendall Slowe earned the award for the Jellystone Park in Bostic, N.C. and Ryan Crots earned the award for the Jellystone Park in Petoskey, Mich. for locations with more than 225 sites.

Janet and Peter Clark earned the award for the Jellystone Park in Woodstock, New Brunswick and Kaycee Butt and Jodie Holava earned the award for the Jellystone Park in Mt. Gilead, Ohio for locations with less than 225 sites.

Top Performers: This award is presented to the Camp-Resort locations with the highest percentage year-over-year growth in revenues. This year’s recipients are:

Jellystone Park in Carver, Mass.

Jellystone Park in Glen Ellis, N.H.

Jellystone Park in Grayling, Mich.

Jellystone Park in Petoskey, Mich.

Jellystone Park in Pittsfield, Ill.

Jellystone Park in Nova, Ohio



Franchise Inspection Leader, “The Carroll Award:” This award is presented to the Jellystone Park location that achieved the highest assessment rating out of all Jellystone Park locations in the United States or Canada:

Jellystone Park in Horn Lake, Miss.

Jim Webb Spirit Award: This award, named after Jim Webb, who played a major role in the success of the Jellystone Park franchise network during its formative years and beyond, is awarded to the franchisee who best embodies the same tireless spirit, enthusiasm, and commitment to the Jellystone Park brand that Mr. Webb displayed:

Sean Vidrine, who co-owns and operates Jellystone Park locations in Pittsfield, Illinois, Bloomington, Indiana, Monticello, Iowa and Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

Maple Leaf Award: This award is presented to the Canadian franchisee who best demonstrates their commitment and dedication to the Jellystone Park brand:

Jellystone Park in Woodstock, New Brunswick

Facility of the Year: This award is presented to Jellystone Park locations that have shown sustained improvements to their facilities:

Jellystone Park in Caledonia, Wis., in the category for locations with 225 or more sites.

Jellystone Park in Pittsfield, Ill., in the category for locations with less than 225 sites.

Dan O’Connell Service Award: This award, named for the highly regarded campground industry pioneer who developed a Jellystone Park location in Illinois, recognizes franchisees who work at local, regional, and national levels to improve and grow the campground industry:

Kelly Jones, Vice President of Operations of Great Escapes RV Resorts

Special Recognition Awards: These awards are presented to Jellystone Park locations and operators who achieved high ratings on specific categories of park operations or marketing initiatives:

Rookie of the Year Owners: Maryanne Burke of the Jellystone Park in Binghamton, N.Y. and Jessica and Mickey Spak of the Jellystone Park in Jamestown, N.Y.

Rookie of the Year Managers: Moriah Abbott of the Jellystone Park in Binghamton, N.Y. and Travis Walsh of the Jellystone Park in Warrens, Wis.

Happy Camper Award: This award is earned by the Jellystone Park location with the highest overall guest satisfaction ratings:

Jellystone Park in Tabor City, N.C.

Landscaping Award:

Jellystone Park in Fremont, Ind. and Jellystone Park in Niagara Falls, Ontario

Retail Store Award:

Jellystone Park in Pelahatchie, Miss.

Comfort Station Awards:

Jellystone Park in Bath, N.Y.

Jellystone Park in Bostic, N.C.

Jellystone Park in Eureka, Mo.

Jellystone Park in Jamestown, N.Y.

Jellystone Park in Woodstock, New Brunswick.

Website Award:

Jellystone Park in Binghamton, N.Y.

Social Media Award:

Jellystone Park in Asheboro, N.C.

Club Yogi Rewards Award:

Jellystone Park in Jamestown, N.Y.

Facility Theming/Branding Award:

Jellystone Park in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Rental Units Award:

Jellystone Park in Petoskey, Mich.

Excellence Awards: These awards are presented to Jellystone Park locations that earned scores between 90 and 95 percent on the annual assessments of their facilities and operations by Camp Jellystone. Winners include Jellystone Park locations in Asheboro, N.C.; Bremen, Ga.; Canyon Lake, Texas; Carver, Mass.; Cave City, Kentucky; Eureka, Missouri; Fredericksburg, Texas; Lakes Region, N.H.; Lodi, Calif.; Mark Twain Lake, Missouri; Milton, Penn.; Monticello, Iowa; Niagara Falls, Ont.; Pierceton, Ind.; Quarryville, Penn; Sturgeon Bay, Wis.; Tyler, Texas; Uniontown, Ohio; Warrens, Wis.; and Williamsport, Md.

Pinnacle Club Awards: These awards are presented to Jellystone Park locations that earned scores of 95 percent or higher on the annual assessments of their facilities and operations by Camp Jellystone. Winners include Jellystone Park locations in Androscoggin Lake, Maine; Bath, N.Y.; Binghamton, N.Y.; Bostic, N.C.; Caledonia, Wis.; Chincoteague Island, Va.; Frankenmuth, Mich.; Fremont, Ind.; Glen Ellis, N.H.; Grayling, Mich.; Harrisville, Penn.; Horn Lake, Miss.; Jamestown, N.Y.; Kerrville, Texas; Knightstown, Ind.; Larkspur, Colo.; Madison, Maine; Mill Run, Penn.; Mexico, N.Y.; Mt. Gilead, Ohio; New Douglas, Ill.; North Lawrence, Ohio; North Port Huron, Mich.; Pelahatchie, Miss.; Petoskey, Mich.; Pittsfield, Ill.; Plymouth, Ind.; Sioux Falls, S.D.; South Haven, Mich.; Tabor City, N.C.; Wichita Falls, Texas; Williamstown, N.J.; Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; and Woodstock, New Brunswick

Customer Service Awards: These awards are presented to Jellystone Park locations that earned scores of 88 percent or higher on the annual guest satisfaction surveys. Winners include Jellystone Park locations in Asheboro, N.C.; Bath, N.Y.; Binghamton, N.Y.; Bostic, N.C.; Bremen, Ga.; Burleson, Texas; Caledonia, Wis.; Canyon Lake, Texas; Cave City, Ky.; Chincoteague Island, Va.; Columbus North, Ohio; Eureka, Mo.; Frankenmuth, Mich.; Fredericksburg, Texas; Glen Ellis, N.H.; Grayling, Mich.; Harrisville, Penn.; Jamestown, N.Y.; Knightstown, Ind.; Mexico, N.Y.; Mill Run, Penn; New Douglas, Ill.; Niagara Falls, Ontario; North Port Huron, Mich.; Pelahatchie, Miss.; Petoskey, Mich.; Pierceton, Ind.; Pigeon Forge, Tenn.; Sioux Falls, S.D.; South Haven, Mich.; Sturgeon Bay, Wis.; Tabor City, N.C.; Tyler, Texas; Uniontown, Ohio; Williamsport, Md.; and Woodstock, New Brunswick.

Recreation Awards: These awards are presented to Jellystone Park locations that achieved recreation scores of 88 percent or higher in the annual guest satisfaction surveys. Winners include Jellystone Park locations in Asheboro, North Carolina; Bath, New York; Binghamton, N.Y.; Bostic, N.C.; Bremen, Ga.; Burleson, Texas; Caledonia, Wis.; Canyon Lake, Texas; Cave City, Ky.; Eureka, Missouri; Frankenmuth, Mich.; Glen Ellis, N.H.; Grayling, Mich.; Harrisville, Penn.; Jamestown, N.Y.; Knightstown, Ind.; Madison, Me.; Mexico, N.Y.; Mill Run, Penn.; Monticello, Iowa; Mt. Gilead, Ohio; New Douglas, Ill.; Niagara Falls, Ontario; Pelahatchie, Miss.; Pierceton, Ind.; Sioux Falls, S.D.; South Haven, Mich.; Tabor City, N.C.; Uniontown, Ohio; Williamsport, Maryland; and Woodstock, New Brunswick.

