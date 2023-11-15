CNH brands dominate at Farm Machine 2024 awards

New Holland CR11 wins Best Combine Harvester

New Holland T7.270 Methane Power CNG tractor wins Best Upper Class Tractor

Case IH Farmall 75C Electric named Best Compact Tractor

Basildon, November 15, 2023

CNH is proud to announce that we have taken home the most medals at the Farm Machine 2024 awards. The awards, formerly known as Machine of the Year, celebrate the best Ag inventions of the season. They were announced at the Agritechnica show in Hanover, Germany – the world’s largest agricultural industry event.

“I want to thank our team for representing CNH and our brands so well. These continued industry recognitions confirm that our R&D investments and commitment to Be the Best are delivering customer inspired innovations that make farming easier, more efficient, and more sustainable for our customers,” said Scott W. Wine, CEO at CNH.

The New Holland CR11 has won in the Combine Harvesters category. The brand’s latest and most advanced combine harvester was unveiled this week at Agritechnica. It has been developed to provide higher productivity with minimal grain loss, improved residue management, and more automation. All of this aims to reduce the total cost of grain harvesting to zero. It will be produced at our Center of Harvesting Excellence in Zedelgem, Belgium.

The New Holland T7.270 Methane Power CNG tractor was awarded in the Upper Class Tractor category. It is the latest addition to the brand’s alternative fuels tractor portfolio. The tractor features an evolution of the existing methane-fueled engine for the T6 line-up to match the higher horsepower and performance of the T7 range. Production for the T7.270 Methane Power tractor is set to start in the second half of 2024 at our Alternative Fuels Center of Excellence in Basildon, United Kingdom.

The Case IH Farmall 75C Electric was named best Compact Tractor at the awards. This model is part of CNH’s first electric drive tractor platform where we have introduced the industry’s first fully electric tractor with autonomous features.

These three medals take our Agritechnica medal count to eight. They join the five awards our brands picked up at the Agritechnica Innovation Awards where we won the show’s only Gold Medal for the New Holland Twin Rotor Combine Harvester Concept.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

