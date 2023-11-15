VERSES AI Announces SimWell Joins the Genius™ Beta Program

Collaboration to Enable Enterprise Clients to Generate Real-Time Data-Driven Decision-Making

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES Technologies Inc. (NEO:VERS) (OTCQX:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of artificial intelligence announced that SimWell, a multinational digital simulations company aiming to make the world more efficient through the use of advanced analytics technologies, has agreed to join the private Genius™ Beta Program.

For VERSES and SimWell, this marks a significant milestone as SimWell agrees to become a beta partner for the Genius™ platform. The partnership is expected to leverage VERSES’ advanced A.I. and SimWell’s experience building advanced simulations to deliver predictive modeling simulations for supply chain logistics, among other applications.

“VERSES and SimWell have a great working relationship and we have built a strong pipeline this year. SimWell has a growing business around simulating data that makes them an ideal user of the Genius™ platform,” said James Hendrickson, President and General Manager of VERSES. “Genius™ is expected to allow SimWell to store data for simulation and also be able to quickly combine that data for similarity and fuzzy search capability. We believe this is ideal for use with AI systems to operationalize the simulations.”

SimWell specializes in custom development work, particularly in creating digital twins for simulation purposes. Their expertise aligns with the goals of Genius™, which VERSES’ believes makes them an ideal candidate to explore and validate the capabilities of this new technology platform.

Jon Santavy, Partner and Chief Revenue Officer at SimWell, added, "Many of our customers want to use our simulation tools to model data processes along with their operational process. We believe that Genius™ will let us map knowledge from data, operations, and physical space and query that knowledge in various ways without having to first build the schema before figuring out how we will use it.”

VERSES AI continues to forge partnerships with multinational organizations with the rollout of the beta partnership program, which intends to feature ten partners across multiple industries and of various sizes and stages, each interested in using VERSES’ Genius™ platform to deploy smarter and safer intelligent software. The addition of SimWell is another example of new horizons in which artificial intelligence can be leveraged with the objective of achieving enhanced decision-making and operational efficiency.

About VERSES

VERSES AI is a cognitive computing company specializing in biologically inspired distributed intelligence. Our flagship offering, Genius™, is patterned after natural systems and neuroscience. Genius™ can learn, adapt, and interact with the world. Key features of Genius™ include generalizability, predictive queries, real-time adaptation and an automated computing network. Built on open standards, Genius™ transforms disparate data into knowledge models that foster trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About SimWell

SimWell is a technology company dedicated to decision support and decision automation using simulation, optimization, and digital twin technology. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, SimWell is a multinational company with teams across USA, Canada, Mexico, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit: www.simwell.io.

