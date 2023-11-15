Submit Release
Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023; Declares Stock Dividend of $0.15 per Share for the Third Quarter 2023

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $7.4 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. This compares to net income of $31.7 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $30.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. Earnings per share for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.06 basic and diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.39 basic and $0.37 diluted in the same quarter in 2022.

Mrs. Semiramis Paliou, Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: “We are delighted to announce yet another profitable quarter and nine-month period for our company. Our unwavering commitment to our long-term strategy has yielded positive results. A testament to this success is the continuous distribution of dividends since November 2021. We have rewarded our shareholders since that time with a cash dividend of US$1.45 per share, for those that elected to take cash, amounting to US$130 million in total. In addition, our shareholders have received in kind dividends in the form of newly issued Diana Shipping Inc. common shares, as well as OceanPal Inc. common and preferred shares. We remain focused and committed to providing long term shareholder value.”

Time charter revenues were $62.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $73.8 million for the same quarter of 2022. The decrease in time charter revenues, compared to the same quarter of last year, was due to decreased average charter rates. This decrease was partly offset by increased ownership days resulting from vessel acquisitions.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 amounted to $40.5 million and net income attributed to common stockholders amounted to $36.1 million. This compares to net income of $93.4 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $89.1 million, for the same period of 2022. Time charter revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $202.1 million compared to $214.3 million in the same period of 2022. Earnings per share was $0.36 basic and diluted, compared to earnings per share of $1.15 basic and $1.10 diluted in the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Dividend Declaration

The Company has declared a dividend on its common stock based on the Company’s results of operations during the quarter ended September 30, 2023, in the amount of $0.15 per share, which will be paid in shares of the Company’s common stock on or about December 4, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of November 27, 2023. The Company has 108,233,948 common shares issued and outstanding.

Fleet Employment (As of November 14, 2023)
                   
  VESSEL   SISTER SHIPS* GROSS RATE (USD PER DAY) COM** CHARTERERS DELIVERY DATE TO CHARTERERS*** REDELIVERY DATE TO OWNERS**** NOTES
  BUILT DWT  
9 Ultramax Bulk Carriers
1 DSI Phoenix   A 13,250 5.00 % ASL Bulk Marine Limited 04/Nov/22 4/Mar/2024 - 4/May/2024  
  2017 60,456              
2 DSI Pollux   A 17,000 5.00 % Delta Corp Shipping Pte. Ltd. 27/Oct/22 27/Dec/2023 - 27/Feb/2024  
  2015 60,446              
3 DSI Pyxis   A 17,100 4.75 % Cargill Ocean Transportation Singapore Pte. Ltd. 16/Oct/22 28/Aug/2023 1
  2018 60,362     14,250 5.00 % ASL Bulk Marine Limited 24/Sep/23 10/Oct/2024 - 10/Dec/2024
4 DSI Polaris   A 13,100 5.00 % ASL Bulk Marine Limited 12/Nov/22 12/May/2024 - 12/Jul/2024 2
  2018 60,404              
5 DSI Pegasus   A 14,000 5.00 % Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd. 07/Dec/22 15/Jul/2024 - 15/Sep/2024  
  2015 60,508              
6 DSI Aquarius   B 14,200 5.00 % Engelhart CTP Freight (Switzerland) SA 01/Feb/23 10/Jan/2024 - 25/Mar/2024  
  2016 60,309              
7 DSI Aquila   B 13,300 5.00 % Western Bulk Carriers AS 22/Nov/22 12/Nov/2023 3
  2015 60,309     12,500   12/Nov/23 10/Nov/2024 - 10/Jan/2025
8 DSI Altair   B 13,800 5.00 % Western Bulk Carriers AS 23/Jun/23 10/Aug/2024 - 10/Oct/2024  
  2016 60,309              
9 DSI Andromeda   B 14,250 5.00 % Western Bulk Carriers AS 17/Nov/22 24/Nov/2023 4, 5, 6
  2016 60,309              
7 Panamax Bulk Carriers
10 ARTEMIS     10,000 5.00 % ASL Bulk Shipping Limited 17/Jun/23 6/Oct/2023 7
  2006 76,942     12,000 5.00 % Jera Global Markets Pte. Ltd. 14/Oct/23 28/Nov/2023 8
11 LETO     14,500 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 29/Jan/23 1/Mar/2024 - 30/Apr/2024  
  2010 81,297              
12 SELINA   C 12,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 20/May/23 15/Sep/2024 - 15/Nov/2024  
  2010 75,700              
13 MAERA   C 12,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 16/Dec/22 30/Nov/2023 4
  2013 75,403              
14 ISMENE     14,000 5.00 % ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd. 10/Jan/23 25/Aug/23 9
  2013 77,901     12,650 5.00 % Paralos Shipping Pte., Ltd. 13/Sep/23 15/Apr/2025 - 30/Jun/2025
15 CRYSTALIA   D 12,500 5.00 % Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd. 08/Nov/22 06/Sep/23  
  2014 77,525     11,250 5.00 % 06/Sep/23 20/Feb/2024 - 20/Apr/2024  
16 ATALANDI   D 13,250 4.75 % Aquavita International S.A. 15/Feb/23 5/Mar/2024 - 5/May/2024  
  2014 77,529              
6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers
17 MAIA   E 25,000 5.00 % Hyundai Glovis Co. Ltd. 24/May/22 23/Sep/2023 10
  2009 82,193     13,500 5.00 % ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd. 23/Sep/23 15/Jun/2024 - 20/Aug/2024
18 MYRSINI   E 15,000 5.00 % Salanc Pte. Ltd. 22/Nov/22 20/Apr/2024 - 28/Jun/2024  
  2010 82,117              
19 MEDUSA   E 14,250 5.00 % ASL Bulk Shipping Limited 14/May/23 10/Feb/2025 - 15/Apr/2025  
  2010 82,194              
20 MYRTO   E 18,000 5.00 % Tata NYK Shipping Pte. Ltd. 03/Aug/22 15/Jul/23  
  2013 82,131     12,650 5.00 % Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg 15/Jul/23 1/Nov/2024 - 15/Jan/2025  
21 ASTARTE     15,000 5.00 % Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd. 29/Apr/23 1/Aug/2024 - 1/Oct/2024  
  2013 81,513              
22 LEONIDAS P. C.     17,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 17/Mar/23 17/Feb/2024 - 17/Apr/2024 11
  2011 82,165              
5 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers
23 ALCMENE     13,000 5.00 % SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 02/Jan/23 10/Jan/2024 - 25/Mar/2024  
  2010 93,193              
24 AMPHITRITE   F 14,250 5.00 % Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg 09/Nov/22 15/Dec/2023 - 15/Feb/2024 4
  2012 98,697              
25 POLYMNIA   F 15,000 5.00 % Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg 14/Jan/23 1/Apr/2024 - 31/May/2024 12
  2012 98,704              
26 ELECTRA   G 14,500 5.00 % Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg 13/Apr/23 1/Jun/2024 - 1/Aug/2024  
  2013 87,150              
27 PHAIDRA   G 12,250 4.75 % Aquavita International S.A. 09/May/23 1/Sep/2024 - 15/Nov/2024  
  2013 87,146              
10 Capesize Bulk Carriers
28 SEMIRIO   H 19,700 5.00 % C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 15/Dec/21 18/Aug/23  
  2007 174,261     14,150 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 18/Aug/23 20/Nov/2024 - 30/Jan/2025  
29 BOSTON   H 17,000 5.00 % ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd. 06/May/23 15/Jul/2024 - 15/Oct/2024 13
  2007 177,828              
30 HOUSTON   H 13,000 5.00 % EGPN Bulk Carrier Co., Limited 21/Nov/22 1/Jul/2024 - 31/Aug/2024  
  2009 177,729              
31 NEW YORK   H 16,000 5.00 % SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 11/Jun/23 1/Oct/2024 - 7/Dec/2024  
  2010 177,773              
32 SEATTLE   I 26,500 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 02/Mar/22 01/Oct/23  
  2011 179,362     17,500   01/Oct/23 15/Jul/2025 - 15/Sep/2025  
33 P. S. PALIOS   I 31,000 5.00 % Classic Maritime Inc. 11/Jun/22 15/Apr/2024 - 30/Jun/2024  
  2013 179,134              
34 G. P. ZAFIRAKIS   J 17,000 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 12/Jan/23 15/Jun/2024 - 15/Aug/2024  
  2014 179,492              
35 SANTA BARBARA   J 21,250 5.00 % Smart Gain Shipping Co., Limited 07/May/23 10/Oct/2024 - 10/Dec/2024 14
  2015 179,426              
36 NEW ORLEANS     32,000 5.00 % Engelhart CTP Freight (Switzerland) SA 25/Mar/22 5/Dec/2023 - 31/Jan/2024 4, 14, 15,
  2015 180,960            
37 FLORIDA     25,900 5.00 % Bunge S.A., Geneva 29/Mar/22 29/Jan/2027 - 29/May/2027 6
  2022 182,063              
4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers
38 LOS ANGELES   K 17,700 5.00 % Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 15/Jan/23 20/May/2024 - 5/Aug/2024  
  2012 206,104              
39 PHILADELPHIA   K 26,000 5.00 % C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 12/Apr/22 1/Feb/2024 - 15/Apr/2024  
  2012 206,040              
40 SAN FRANCISCO   L 22,000 5.00 % SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 18/Feb/23 5/Jan/2025 - 5/Mar/2025  
  2017 208,006              
41 NEWPORT NEWS   L 28,000 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 16/Dec/21 01/Jul/23  
  2017 208,021     23,500 5.00 % 1-Jul-23 20-Sep-23  
      20,000 5.00 % Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 20-Sep-23 10/Mar/2025 - 10/Jun/2025  
                   
* Each dry bulk carrier is a “sister ship”, or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter.
** Total commission percentage paid to third parties.
*** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company.
**** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty.
 
1Vessel on scheduled drydocking from August 28, 2023 to September 24, 2023.
2Vessel on scheduled drydocking from June 18, 2023 to July 5, 2023.
3Estimated date.
4Based on latest information.
5The fixture includes the option for redelivery of vessel east of Suez against a gross ballast bonus of US$250,000.
6Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years.
7Vessel on scheduled drydocking from October 6, 2023 to October 14, 2023.
8Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 45 days.
9Vessel on scheduled drydocking from August 25, 2023 to September 13, 2023.
10Vessel off hire for 3.93 days.
11Vessel off hire for 6.83 days.
12The charter rate was US$10,000 per day for the first 30 days of the charter period.
13Vessel has been sold and is expected to be delivered to her new Owners by December 20, 2023.
14Bareboat chartered-in for a period of eight years.
15Vessel off hire for 3.65 days.
 


 
Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited)
      Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
      2023   2022   2023   2022
                   
STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA (in thousands of US Dollars)
  Time charter revenues $ 62,062   $ 73,811   $ 202,082   $ 214,267  
  Voyage expenses   2,931     3,432     10,295     4,095  
  Vessel operating expenses   21,202     17,685     63,965     52,507  
  Net income   7,386     31,731     40,463     93,381  
  Net income attributable to common stockholders   5,944     30,289     36,136     89,054  
FLEET DATA
  Average number of vessels   41.0     34.9     41.2     34.5  
  Number of vessels   41.0     34.0     41.0     34.0  
  Weighted average age of vessels   10.5     10.4     10.5     10.4  
  Ownership days   3,772     3,210     11,240     9,412  
  Available days   3,721     3,022     11,128     8,996  
  Operating days   3,720     2,994     11,097     8,913  
  Fleet utilization   100.0%     99.1%     99.7%     99.1%  
AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS
  Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1) $ 15,891   $ 23,289   $ 17,235   $ 23,363  
  Daily vessel operating expenses (2) $ 5,621   $ 5,509   $ 5,691   $ 5,579  
                           

Non-GAAP Measures

(1) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses or gain, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts.

(2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com, and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company’s website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers) and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers) and providing the Replay ID number 13742402.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(See financial tables attached)

 
DIANA SHIPPING INC.
FINANCIAL TABLES
Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data
                   
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
 
      Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
      2023   2022   2023   2022
REVENUES:                
  Time charter revenues $ 62,062   $ 73,811   $ 202,082   $ 214,267  
                   
OPERATING EXPENSES                
  Voyage expenses   2,931     3,432     10,295     4,095  
  Vessel operating expenses   21,202     17,685     63,965     52,507  
  Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges   11,617     10,641     38,278     31,099  
  General and administrative expenses   8,909     7,013     24,604     21,960  
  Management fees to related party   333     222     980     450  
  Gain on sale of vessels   -     (2,841 )   (4,995 )   (2,841 )
  Insurance recoveries   -     -     -     (1,789 )
  Other operating income   (703 )   (132 )   (894 )   (474 )
  Operating income, total $ 17,773   $ 37,791   $ 69,849   $ 109,260  
                   
OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES):                
  Interest expense and finance costs   (12,837 )   (6,415 )   (36,682 )   (17,623 )
  Interest and other income   2,295     630     6,040     1,252  
  Gain from derivatives   153     -     153     -  
  Loss on extinguishment of debt   -     (212 )   (748 )   (212 )
  Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary   -     -     844     -  
  Gain on dividend distribution   -     -     761     -  
  Gain from equity method investments   2     (63 )   246     704  
  Total other expenses, net $ (10,387 ) $ (6,060 ) $ (29,386 ) $ (15,879 )
                   
Net income $ 7,386   $ 31,731   $ 40,463   $ 93,381  
Dividends on series B preferred shares   (1,442 )   (1,442 )   (4,327 )   (4,327 )
Net income attributable to common stockholders   5,944     30,289     36,136     89,054  
Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.06   $ 0.39   $ 0.36   $ 1.15  
                   
Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.06   $ 0.37   $ 0.36   $ 1.10  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic   100,721,952     78,390,909     99,241,903     77,696,706  
                   
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted   102,481,766     82,225,404     100,672,119     80,934,858  
                   
      Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
      2023   2022   2023   2022
                   
Net Income $ 7,386   $ 31,731   $ 40,463   $ 93,381  
Other comprehensive income (Defined benefit plan)   -     -     -     1  
Comprehensive Income $ 7,386   $ 31,731   $ 40,463   $ 93,382  
                         


 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
               
      September 30, 2023
 		  December 31, 2022*
ASSETS   (unaudited)      
               
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits $ 173,552**   $ 143,928**  
Other current assets   18,992     17,636  
Fixed assets   950,186     996,702  
Investments in related parties   13,015     8,250  
Other noncurrent assets   18,542     16,403  
  Total assets $ 1,174,287   $ 1,182,919  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
               
Long-term debt and finance liabilities, net of deferred financing costs $ 657,366   $ 663,442  
Other liabilities   30,534     32,149  
Total stockholders' equity   486,387     487,328  
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,174,287   $ 1,182,919  
               
* The balance sheet data have been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.
** Includes time deposits of $64 million and $46.5 million as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
   


 
OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)
    Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
                 
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 20,060   $ 43,277   $ 72,615   $ 124,114  
Net cash used in investing activities   (11,980 )   (35,610 )   (6,108 )   (54,379 )
Net cash used in financing activities $ (42,145 ) $ (8,334 ) $ (54,383 ) $ (66,848 )
                         

 


Corporate Contact:
Ioannis Zafirakis
Director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
Telephone: + 30-210-9470100
Email: izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com
Website: www.dianashippinginc.com
Twitter: @Dianaship

Investor and Media Relations:
Edward Nebb
Comm-Counsellors, LLC
Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350
Email: enebb@optonline.net

