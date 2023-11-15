Wish Further Expands its Logistics as a Service (LaaS) Arm with the Launch of ‘WishPost Smart Parcel’

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish ) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, this week announced the launch of WishPost Smart Parcel - a Logistics as a Service (Laas) product that is designed to provide a seamless and efficient shipping solution to non-Wish merchants, ensuring rapid, reliable, and cost-effective deliveries.



WishPost Smart Parcel’s end-to-end small parcel delivery service leverages Wish’s global network of Logistics Service Providers (LSP) which spans first mile, international line haul, customs brokerage and last mile delivery. Designed to meet the needs of non-Wish merchants, the innovative service underpins Wish's commitment to delivering operational excellence.

“As a global online marketplace that works with an extensive network of sellers worldwide, we have made it our mission to build a world-class logistics network that can stand up to scrutiny,” said Bill Zhang, VP of Global Logistics, Wish. “The launch of WishPost Smart Parcel marks a significant milestone in our journey as we deepen our investment in our logistics capabilities, in order to broaden the impact of our top-tier service that combines unbeatable value with speed.”

In its initial phase, WishPost Smart Parcel is set to support shipments from China to key destinations including the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, and the United States.

Earlier this year, Wish introduced flat rate shipping to customers in its major markets. The flat rate shipping fee is applied to all eligible items1 over $10, at no additional cost to merchants.

For more information about Wish, visit www.wish.com.

About Wish

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wish is one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers in over 60 countries to thousands of merchants around the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit Wish mobile app , visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube .



Media contact:

Carys Comerford-Green, Wish

press@wish.com

Investor contact:

Ralph Fong, Wish

ir@wish.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Wish's outlook; priorities; strategic direction; WishPost Smart Parcel and its proposed benefits to leverage shipping and logistics efficiencies; WishPost Smart Parcel supported markets and countries; business operations; quotes by management; and growth initiatives. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “guidance,” “intends” “goals,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Wish’s results is included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and future reports that Wish may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Any forward-looking statement made by Wish in this news release speaks only as of the day on which Wish makes it. Wish assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

____________________

1 Eligible products are those that are shipped from merchants in China who use our A+ logistics network. All non-eligible items will continue to incur their own, separate shipping fees.