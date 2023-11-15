Flexera Expands Certification Program to Include ITAM and FinOps

ITASCA, Ill., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today unveiled the broadening of the Flexera Certification program. The expanded program now offers customers a new tier of certifications for ITAM and Cloud Cost Optimization/FinOps, in addition to its established partner certification offerings.



The expanded Flexera Certification program empowers customers to showcase their expertise using Flexera solutions, promoting industry recognition and adherence to best practices in platform operations. For hiring managers, these certifications are a reliable way to identify and recruit qualified resources quickly, streamlining the hiring process for specialized ITAM and FinOps roles. This is important in today’s economy; the Flexera 2023 State of the Cloud report found that 78% of companies cite lack of resources/expertise as a significant challenge.

These certifications were previously only available to partners, now customer practitioners and administrators can earn:

IT Asset Management Practitioner , focusing on using Flexera One for IT Asset Management operations;

, focusing on using Flexera One for IT Asset Management operations; IT Asset Management Administrator, centered on managing data flow, configuration, and monitoring within IT Asset Management;

centered on managing data flow, configuration, and monitoring within IT Asset Management; Cloud Cost Optimization Administrator, dedicated to managing cloud rates and usage following FinOps best practices.



“Flexera Certifications for ITAM and Cloud Cost Optimization aim to validate the skills and knowledge of professionals in efficiently utilizing Flexera’s tools and services,” said Barb Boyer, SVP Global Customer Success, of Flexera. “Our certifications demonstrate to others in the industry that the certification holder has a robust understanding of the Flexera One platform. These certifications are supported by free self service training available via our learning center.”

For more information on the enhanced Flexera Certification program, please head to the Flexera community website . Once logged in, navigate to the Flexera learning portal and select the product you're interested in for further details.

