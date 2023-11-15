Ambiq and Xiaomi Together Redefine Lifestyles with Xiaomi Smart Band 8

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambiq®, a recognized technology leader in mega-low power semiconductors for IoT endpoints, together with Xiaomi, a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core, collaborated again on Xiaomi Smart Band 8, a new smart band to assist consumers in defining their unique style.



The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 completely reimagined a band by its looks, features, and functionalities. Enabled by Ambiq's Apollo4 Blue Lite SoC, Xiaomi Smart Band Xiaomi Smart Band 8 is equipped with all-day SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, pressure monitoring, and even female menstrual cycle1. With 200+ pre-set watch faces, Xiaomi Smart Band 8 offers an upgraded appearance, includes a racetrack-shaped 1.62" crystal clear high-resolution AMOLED display, and its upgraded 190mAh battery provides up to 16 days of typical usage on a single charge. The device features 150+ sports modes, providing users with a wide selection of fitness activities to choose from.

"The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 redefines what a smart band can be," said Fumihide Esaka, CEO at Ambiq. "While many smart band manufacturers shy away from adding more intelligent functionalities due to power constraints, our partnership with Xiaomi embraces more intelligent features with plenty of power to spare."

The Apollo4 Blue Lite SoC, launched in July 2023, is purpose-built for products that intend to go beyond the preconceived definition of their category with an emphasis on health monitoring. The collaboration between Ambiq and Xiaomi resulted in a brand new device, the Smart Band 8, that can deliver optimized energy efficiency, state-of-the-art graphics, intelligent processing, a dynamic interface, and a commitment to a premium user experience.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 is now available for purchase. For more information, visit the Ambiq website.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 ( 1810.HK ). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

With an equal emphasis on innovation and quality, Xiaomi continuously pursues high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

As of the second quarter of 2023, Xiaomi ranked among the top 3 in the global smartphone market, in terms of smartphone shipments, according to Canalys. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 654.5 million smart devices connected to its platform, excluding smartphones, tablets and laptops, as of June 30, 2023. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2023, the company listed as Fortune Global 500 for the 5th consecutive year.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

About Ambiq

Ambiq's mission is to develop the lowest-power semiconductor solutions that enable intelligent devices everywhere to drive a healthier, cleaner, and more productive world. Ambiq has helped leading manufacturers worldwide develop products that last weeks on a single charge (rather than days), while delivering a maximum feature set in compact industrial designs. Ambiq's goal is to take Artificial Intelligence (AI) where it has never gone before in mobile and portable devices, using Ambiq's advanced ultra-low power system on chip (SoC) solutions. Ambiq has shipped more than 200 million units as of March 2023. For more information, visit www.ambiq.com.

1 This product and its features are not designed to be a medical device, and are not intended to predict, diagnose, prevent, or cure any disease.

