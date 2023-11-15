Strategic Segmentation, Personalization and 33% Lower CPM Defend Against Holiday Shopping Challenges, AdRoll Reports

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdRoll , the leading marketing and advertising platform that helps direct-to-consumer brands grow their businesses, today released the Q4 2023 edition of its State of Digital Marketing Report , a comprehensive summary providing invaluable insights into the changing digital marketing landscape in the third quarter of 2023. The report enables a deeper understanding of overall marketing trends and offers strategic ideas to improve marketing return on ad spend (ROAS) and return on investment (ROI) during the holiday season.



“Despite the economic headwinds in the first half of 2023, the economy mostly stabilized in Q3, yet consumers are still hesitant to spend,” said Vibhor Kapoor, president of AdRoll. “Marketers need to leverage data to segment their target audiences strategically, take advantage of low CPMs, and personalize messaging and offers to win the battle of this challenging holiday season.”

AdRoll analyzed data from 2,000 online businesses in North America across finance, beauty and fashion, fitness, technology, travel and other industries, resulting in these key findings:

CPM in Q3 was 33% lower than a year ago, but it started to increase as the holiday season approached in September. However, the magnitude of this increase was relatively mild, especially factoring in the CPM drop earlier in the year. It signals that advertisers are still quite conservative and slower to ramp up their holiday campaigns this year.

While the U.S. inflation rate stabilizes, consumers are still hesitant to spend. Marketers will likely face a more challenging holiday shopping season this year, with holiday sales growth projections ranging from 3% to 4.6%, lower than those of previous years.

Website visitor traffic has been stable, with a moderate gain of 2% in Q3 of 2023 compared to the last year. To succeed this holiday season, marketers need to take advantage of the lower CPM this year to get in front of high-intent shoppers and increase website conversions.



“Aligning strategies with consumer shopping behavior proves critical,” Kapoor continued. “Employing effective tools like retargeting and abandoned cart recovery is vital for steering high-intent shoppers to complete purchases, while personalization, particularly during the competitive months of November and December, will help capture consumers’ attention.”

AdRoll’s report emphasizes the importance of a cross-holiday campaign strategy, recognizing that Christmas is just one among several gift-giving occasions in December. Marketers who are mindful and respectful of diverse traditions associated with various cultures and groups celebrating their respective holidays during this period will ultimately find success in navigating the competitive holiday season.

The AdRoll State of Digital Marketing Report will be updated quarterly.

About AdRoll

AdRoll is a marketing and advertising platform that helps B2C businesses grow revenue and save time on one streamlined platform. Make web ads, social ads, and email work together and more effectively run, measure, and optimize your marketing efforts. Powered by industry-leading automation and personalization, the AdRoll platform's machine learning analyzes real-time advertising data to drive traffic and sales. AdRoll helps customers generate more than $246 billion in sales annually and has been used by over 140,000 brands since 2006. AdRoll is a division of NextRoll, Inc. and is a remote-friendly company headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. Get started today at www.adroll.com .