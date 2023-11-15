Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,332 in the last 365 days.

Cornelis Networks Joins the Ultra Ethernet Consortium

Cornelis Networks joins a growing ecosystem of technology leaders to develop the future of high-performance interconnects for AI and HPC

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornelis Networks, a leading independent provider of intelligent, high-performance networking solutions, today announced it has joined the Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC). The mission of the UEC is to deliver an Ethernet-based, open, interoperable, high performance, full-communications stack architecture to meet the demands of AI and HPC workloads.

The performance and scaling requirements of AI workloads are exposing the limitations of traditional Ethernet-based approaches, and are driving demand for an open, interoperable alternative. Cornelis Networks brings deep expertise in high-performance networking and a broad base of relevant and unique technologies to the consortium and is looking forward to contributing to the development of the architecture.

“The Cornelis Networks team has a long history of advancing the state of the art in high-performance interconnects,” said Phil Murphy, CEO and co-founder of Cornelis Networks. “We look forward to continuing that innovation, in collaboration with the other members of the consortium, to deliver the open, interoperable solutions that meet the demands of future AI and HPC workloads.”

Within the evolving technology landscape, collaboration is the cornerstone of innovation. As a new member of the consortium, Cornelis Networks is committed to contributing its unique capabilities towards the shared goal of advancing high performance interconnects. Through open collaboration, the collective expertise of the consortium's members will set new standards for interoperability and performance, ultimately delivering transformative solutions.

About Cornelis Networks
Cornelis Networks is a technology leader delivering purpose-built, high-performance fabrics accelerating Artificial Intelligence, High Performance Data Analytics and High-Performance Computing workloads in the Cloud and in the Data Center. The company’s products enable customers across hyperscale, commercial, scientific, academic, and governmental markets by efficiently focusing the computational power of many processing devices at scale on a single problem, simultaneously improving both result accuracy and time-to-solution for their most complex application workloads. Cornelis Networks delivers its end-to-end interconnect solutions worldwide through an established set of server OEM and channel partners. For more information, visit www.cornelisnetworks.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Karbo Communications
Cornelis@karbocom.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Cornelis Networks Joins the Ultra Ethernet Consortium

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more