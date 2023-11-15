AMD Announces AMD Instinct MI300 Accelerator Launch Event Highlighting Rapidly Expanding Ecosystem of AI Customers and Partners

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced “Advancing AI,” an in-person and livestreamed event on December 6, 2023 to launch the next-generation AMD Instinct™ MI300 data center GPU accelerator family and highlight the Company’s growing momentum with AI hardware and software partners.



AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will be joined by AMD executives, AI ecosystem partners and customers who will discuss how AMD products and software are re-shaping the AI, adaptive and high-performance computing landscape.

The live stream will start at 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, December 6 at https://www.amd.com/en/corporate/events/advancing-ai.html as well as the AMD YouTube channel.

