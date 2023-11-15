SYLA Technologies Enters into Basic Agreement Regarding a Business Alliance with RIBERESUTE and Agrees to Acquire Shares from Four of Its Shareholders to Become the Largest Shareholder

TOKYO, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) (“SYLA” or “the Company”), operator of the largest membership real estate crowdfunding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire 2,158,800 shares of common stock (approximately 20.39% of the voting interests) of RIBERESUTE CORPORATION, a Japan-based developer and seller of family-type condominiums and a corporation listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 8887) (“RIBERESUTE”), through off-market transactions from four of its shareholders (the "Share Acquisition"). SYLA expects that the Share Acquisition will make it the largest shareholder of RIBERESUTE. The Share Acquisition is subject to certain closing conditions and is expected to be completed by mid-January 2024.



In conjunction with this Share Acquisition, SYLA today has also entered into a "Basic Agreement on Business Alliance" (the "Agreement") with RIBERESUTE. The Agreement provides that both companies shall negotiate towards entering into a business alliance agreement with respect to the business or operations of both companies, including the purchase and sale of properties, marketing, and the planning and development of new products.

The agreement also provides that RIBERESUTE shall not, without the prior written consent of SYLA, do any of the following acts until March 31, 2024:

Enter into a capital alliance with third parties Introduce existing shareholders to third parties or otherwise facilitate the purchase of shares of RIBERESUTE Group companies by third parties

1. Purpose and Reason for Aiming for a Business Alliance



RIBERESUTE operates in the development and sales of family condominiums primarily concentrated in the southern Kanto region. RIBERESUTE has strategically established its core operations around the development and construction of condominium properties, positioning itself as a manufacturing company leveraging its creative strengths and low-cost business model.

In contrast, SYLA operates a prop-tech business centered around the “Rimawari-kun” asset management platform and the development of “Rimawari-kun AI” with the mission to democratize real estate investment around the world. The Company is confident that this strategic business alliance would empower both companies to leverage their distinct strengths and expertise, complement and enhance each other’s business models, and create business synergies. SYLA believes that, through such a business alliance, both companies should aim to forge new growth strategies in the real estate market, elevate their corporate value, and make significant contributions to solving social issues by actively leveraging their combined management resources.

2. Expected Business Alliance Details



The envisioned details of the business alliance at this time are as follows:

Complementary products Complementary geographic coverage Expansion of real estate crowdfunding business





3. Outline of the Counterparty for the Agreement

(1) Company name RIBERESUTE CORPORATION (2) Location 389-1, Kimmei-cho, Soka City, Saitama, Japan (3) Title and name of representative Shinichi Sakamoto, Chief Executive Officer

(4) Business Real estate and general construction (5) Capital 2,000,792,272 yen (6) Date of establishment June 1979 (7) Major shareholders and shareholding ratio excluding treasury stock (as of May 31, 2023) Jun Planning Co., Ltd. 15.75%

The Musashino Bank, Ltd. 2.93% Nobukazu Kawai 2.50% Kazunori Yamamoto 2.42% JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. 2.29% Junji Kawai 2.12% The Tokyo Higashi Shinkin Bank 1.89% Koeikai Stock Ownership Association 0.89% Tadashi Konuma 0.78% Akie Konuma 0.72% (8) Operating results and financial condition for the past three years (Japanese GAAP) Accounting period FY ended May 2021 FY ended May 2022 FY ended May 2023 Net assets (thousand yen) 10,691,267 11,109,518 11,446,846 Total assets (thousand yen) 18,636,960 18,948,156 17,237,515 Net assets per share (yen) 1,009.58 1,049.08 1,080.93 Revenues (thousand yen) 6,037,163 6,064,928 7,444,240 Operating income (thousand yen) 511,053 1,117,285 1,083,214 Ordinary income (thousand yen) 626,102 1,018,559 1,081,364 Net income (thousand yen) 442,762 835,031 765,291 Net income per share (yen) 41.79 78.85 72.27 Dividend per share (yen) 40 40 40 Price Earnings Ratio 18.95 9.60 8.68 Price-to-book Ratio - - 0.74

(as of November 14, 2023)



4. Details of the Share Acquisition

In order to promote a business alliance with RIBERESUTE and strengthen the relationship and trust between the two companies, SYLA has agreed with Jun Planning Co., Ltd., which is the "largest shareholder" and "other related company" of RIBERESUTE and is controlled by Junji Kawai (“Mr. Kawai”), the founder and former CEO of RIBERESUTE, and certain of his relatives (“Jun Planning”), as well as Mr. Kawai and certain of his relatives (collectively, the "Sellers") to acquire in mid-January 2024 (scheduled) an aggregate of 2,158,800 common shares (20.39% of the number of outstanding shares (10,589,800 shares) as of the end of May 2023) that the Sellers hold.

5. Outline of the Principal Counterparty for the Share Acquisition

Jun Planning (outline below)

(1) Name Jun Planning Co., Ltd. (2) Location 2-23-5, Minami-cho, Koshigaya City, Saitama, Japan (3) Title and name of representative Hiroaki Kawai, Representative Director (4) Business Real estate brokerage, real estate leasing management and brokerage (5) Capital 98,000 thousand yen (6) Date of establishment September 30, 1991

6. Status of Shares Held Before and After the Change

(1) Number of shares held before transfer —shares (—%) (2) Number of shares to be acquired 2,158,800 shares (20.39%) (3) Acquisition price Total 1,988,254,800 yen (921 yen per share) (4) Number of shares held after transfer 2,158,800 shares (20.39%)

7. Future Outlook

Although SYLA does not expect the conclusion of the Agreement and the Share Acquisition to have a significant impact on its business performance for the fiscal year ending December 2023, the Company will promptly disclose any matters that should be announced in the future.

Management Message

“We are excited to announce the share acquisition and our upcoming negotiations towards a business alliance with RIBERESUTE,” said Chairman, Founder, and CEO Hiroyuki Sugimoto. “We are confident that such an alliance would significantly enhance both companies’ business models. We believe the alliance would enable us to leverage RIBERESUTE’s expertise in condominium planning, development, and sales to further expand our real estate crowdfunding platform, “Rimawari-kun,” and to strengthen SYLA’s traditional real estate development business, especially in the SYFORME series.

“We further believe SYLA and RIBERESUTE will be able to strengthen their presence in Japan by leveraging the extensive networks in the Tokyo metropolitan area and the southern Kanto region, respectively. There are numerous synergies that exist between our business models, and we hope to craft a novel growth strategy in the real estate sector that aligns with our mission of democratizing real estate investment around the world while addressing societal issues. We will continue to negotiate this strategic alliance to enhance the SYLA brand and corporate value while prioritizing returns for our valued shareholders, property owners, residents, and crowdfunding members.”

