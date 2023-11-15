COMPASS SELF STORAGE ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF BRAND-NEW, HIGH-TECH STORAGE CENTER IN WILDWOOD, FLORIDA

Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, proudly announces the opening of their brand new state-of-the-art, Class A self storage center located at 3402 North US-301 in Wildwood, Florida. This location has over 82,000 net rentable square feet and represents the company’s 26th location in the state of Florida. Compass Self Storage has over 100 locations nationwide.

The newest Compass Self Storage location offers smart lock units on every unit. Customers can use an app on their smartphone or a key fob to access the smart lock on their unit, and they never have to remember to bring a key. This location also offers drive up climate-controlled units and features two covered loading bay areas. It also has individual unit access control, 24-hour digital surveillance and a full line of boxes and packing supplies.

“Our newly constructed storage center in Wildwood, FL, brings the latest in self storage technology to this market. Our goal in implementing the technology is to make moving in and out and accessing the unit a streamlined, easy process for our customers,” stated Todd Amsdell, President and CEO.



Compass Self Storage offers a full line of moving and packing supplies, as well as moving service options. Compass Self Storage strives to make the storage experience streamlined and stress free by employing knowledgeable team members who help guide the customer through the entire process.

The above-mentioned development was completed by separate affiliates of Amsdell Group, LLC and Compass Self Storage, LLC. The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars’ worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

