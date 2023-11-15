mophie debuts a new version of the 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe, which redefined portable charging convenience for Apple users

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie®, a leading brand in power, today announced a new version of the 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe, the company’s best-selling multi-device travel charger.



The 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe can provide up to 15W of fast-charging power. It has dedicated charging spots for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods/AirPods Pro. The magnetic surface means you’ll hit the charging sweet spot every time. No more searching for different outlets around the room. The 3-in-1 travel charger keeps you fully charged and organized whether you’re on vacation or traveling for business. The travel kit comes with everything you need including a USB-C cable and wall adapter. Simplify packing with one handy kit that fits neatly in your bag.

A product feature video may be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vt_s2Q_j5r4

“The mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe redefined the art of efficient charging, ensuring your devices stay powered, and your journey remains uninterrupted,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of marketing for mophie. “The product is already a mophie best-seller, but we’ve made improvements in our effort to continually chase excellence. We believe consumers will love what they see.”

Product Features:

Made for MagSafe – MFi Certified : the magnetic array on the travel charger is designed specifically for iPhone and other devices compatible with wireless charging. The magnetic ring allows devices to snap into the sweet spot so wireless charging begins on contact.

: the magnetic array on the travel charger is designed specifically for iPhone and other devices compatible with wireless charging. The magnetic ring allows devices to snap into the sweet spot so wireless charging begins on contact. Fast Wireless Charging up to 15W : charge your phone at the fastest speed possible.

: charge your phone at the fastest speed possible. Designed for Travel : the 3-in-1 travel charger folds up neatly and fits into a compact travel case that’s now more secure with a zipper enclosure. It also features room to include additional charging cables. Simply unpack and unfold to turn any surface into a charging hub.

: the 3-in-1 travel charger folds up neatly and fits into a compact travel case that’s now more secure with a zipper enclosure. It also features room to include additional charging cables. Simply unpack and unfold to turn any surface into a charging hub. Charge up to Three Devices Simultaneously : charge all your main devices in one central location with dedicated spots for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods/AirPods Pro.

: charge all your main devices in one central location with dedicated spots for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods/AirPods Pro. Built-in Magnetic Apple Watch Charger : the fast charging Apple Watch magnetic charger flips up to hold your Apple Watch at an ideal angle to take advantage of Nightstand mode.

: the fast charging Apple Watch magnetic charger flips up to hold your Apple Watch at an ideal angle to take advantage of Nightstand mode. AirPods Charging Spot : a dedicated charging spot for your AirPods/AirPods Pro ensures charging begins on contact.

: a dedicated charging spot for your AirPods/AirPods Pro ensures charging begins on contact. Sustainable Travel Case Fabric : The eco-friendly fabric of the travel case is made with up to 50% recycled plastic bottles and has interior pockets for organizing your cables, as well as a discreet AirTag pocket.

: The eco-friendly fabric of the travel case is made with up to 50% recycled plastic bottles and has interior pockets for organizing your cables, as well as a discreet AirTag pocket. Everything You Need to Charge: the 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe comes with a USB-C cable, 30W USB-C PD wall adapter, and travel case.

Technical Specifications:

Height : 0.38 inches / 9.97 cm

: 0.38 inches / 9.97 cm Length : 11.73 inches / 29.8 cm

: 11.73 inches / 29.8 cm Width : 3.13 inches /7.95 cm

: 3.13 inches /7.95 cm Weight : 0.7 lbs. /11.2 oz.

: 0.7 lbs. /11.2 oz. What’s in the box : mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe 30W USB-C PD wall adapter 1m/3ft USB-C to USB-C cable Travel case user manual

:

Availability:

The new 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe is available now on Apple.com, Apple retail stores worldwide, and mophie.com for a suggested retail price of $149.95. mophie warrants the product against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two years, as applicable, from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer.*

*See zagg.com/warranty-policies for more details.

MagSafe, iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods/AirPods Pro, and AirTag are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About mophie

mophie, a leading brand in power, is an award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, mophie is the proud developer of the original juice pack. As a leader in wireless charging, portable chargers, cables, and adapters, mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware, software, and design. mophie has operations in California, Utah, Michigan, China, and Ireland. mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple, Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile stores, as well as other leading retailers. Visit mophie.com and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.



