PHILIPPINES, November 15 - Press Release

November 15, 2023 For Lasting Peace: Robin Pushes Budget for Livelihood 14,000 MILF Returnees Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Wednesday prodded the government to explore funds for the livelihood of rebel returnees, including 14,000 from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), to ensure the gains of the government's peace efforts will not be in vain. Padilla said this is important to finally break the vicious cycle where armed conflict would end but would threaten again, because the families of surrenderees are still mired in poverty. "Kasi po ang nangyayari sa aking obserbasyon, lumalahok ang nakatatandang myembro ng mga rebelde, sila ay pumapasok uli sa gobyerno, nanumbalik pero tulad ng nangyari sa Marawi siege, ang kanilang anak at apo ay di nila nakumbinsi, ito humawak ng armas. Ganoon din sa Abu Sayyaf Group. Ang Abu Sayyaf Group, ay yan ay mga apo, anak ng mga Moro National Liberation Front (From my observation, rebels agree to peace agreements but their children and grandchildren take up arms due to poverty. This is the case with the Marawi Siege. This is the case of the Abu Sayyaf, whose members are descendants of the MNLF)," he said in his interpellation of the 2024 budget of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU). "Hangga't meron tayong tinatawag na mga kaaway mismo dito sa loob ng ating bansa, napakaimposible na magkaroon tayo ng pag-unlad (So long as we have enemies from within our own country, progress is impossible)," he added. Padilla stressed the national government must work with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to address this. Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, the sponsor of the OPAPRU's proposed 2024 budget, noted each MILF returnee is to get roughly P1 million including P100,000 cash assistance and non-cash aid such as livelihood program and socio-economic assistance including livelihood assistance and skills training. For 2024, he said some 14,000 MILF combatants are due to receive such aid - but there is only P899.314 million in the proposed 2024 budget - or less than 10 percent of the amount needed - for this purpose. This saddened Padilla, who said the normalization process would be threatened again. "Pagka ang mga combatants hindi natin nabigyan ng pansin, magiging suliranin ito ... Kailangan natin harapin yan. Di pwedeng di harapin yan. Sasabihin lang next year kayo, hindi pwedeng puro next year. Ang taong nasa ground, na tunay na nakakaranas ng kahirapan 24 oras umiikot ang panahon, di pwedeng sabihing next year na kayo (If we neglect the combatants, this will turn out to be a problem ... We must face the problem, and not tell them to wait for next year. They are the ones experiencing poverty on the ground 24 hours a day)," he said. "Yan naman ang ating mungkahi na kung tunay talaga ang intention ng bawa't isa, di dapat mauwi sa usaping pera... Ang ating pinaguusapan dito papaano mabubuo ang bansa. At ang bansa di mabubuo kung ang tao sa loob niyan hindi masaya (If we are sincere in achieving peace, we must not put a peso sign on it. We must think of how to make our country whole. And we cannot do this if there are people who are not happy)," he added. Para sa Tunay na Kapayapaan: Robin, Isinulong ang Pondong Pangkabuhayan ng 14,000 MILF Returnees Isinulong ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla nitong Miyerkules ang pagbuo ng pondo para sa pangkabuhayan ng mga rebel returnees, kasama ang 14,000 mula sa Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), upang tiyakin na ang mga programang pangkapayapaan ng pamahalaan ay hindi mapunta sa wala. Ani Padilla, mahalaga ito para basagin ang paulit-ulit na labanan kung saan ang mga kamag-anak ng mga sumuko ay lumalaban muli sa gobyerno dahil sa kahirapan. "Kasi po ang nangyayari sa aking obserbasyon, lumalahok ang nakatatandang myembro ng mga rebelde, sila ay pumapasok uli sa gobyerno, nanumbalik pero tulad ng nangyari sa Marawi siege, ang kanilang anak at apo ay di nila nakumbinsi, ito humawak ng armas. Ganoon din sa Abu Sayyaf Group. Ang Abu Sayyaf Group, ay yan ay mga apo, anak ng mga Moro National Liberation Front," aniya sa kanyang interpellation sa 2024 budget ng Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU). "Hangga't meron tayong tinatawag na mga kaaway mismo dito sa loob ng ating bansa, napakaimposible na magkaroon tayo ng pag-unlad (So long as we have enemies from within our own country, progress is impossible)," dagdag niya. Iginiit ni Padilla na ang pamahalaan ay dapat makipagugnayan sa Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) para rito. Ayon kay Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, ang sponsor ng 2024 budget ng OPAPRU, ang bawa't MILF returnee ay may P1 milyon na socio-economic package, kasama ang P100,000 cash assistance at non-cash aid tulad ng livelihood program at socio-economic assistance kasama ang livelihood assistance at skills training. Para sa 2024, may 14,000 MILF combatants na nakatakdang tatanggap ng ganitong tulong, pero dahil P899.314 milyon lang ang nakalaan sa 2024 budget, o kulang sa 10 porsyento ng kinakailangang pondo. Dito ay nalungkot si Padilla, na nagpahayag ng pangamba na mapepeligro ang normalization process. "Pagka ang mga combatants hindi natin nabigyan ng pansin, magiging suliranin ito ... Kailangan natin harapin yan. Di pwedeng di harapin yan. Sasabihin lang next year kayo, hindi pwedeng puro next year. Ang taong nasa ground, na tunay na nakakaranas ng kahirapan 24 oras umiikot ang panahon, di pwedeng sabihing next year na kayo," aniya. "Yan naman ang ating mungkahi na kung tunay talaga ang intention ng bawa't isa, di dapat mauwi sa usaping pera... Ang ating pinaguusapan dito papaano mabubuo ang bansa. At ang bansa di mabubuo kung ang tao sa loob niyan hindi masaya (If we are sincere in achieving peace, we must not put a peso sign on it. We must think of how to make our country whole. And we cannot do this if there are people who are not happy)," dagdag niya. ***** Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jimTvAVq_X8