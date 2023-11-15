Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,641 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,423 in the last 365 days.

Olink reports third quarter 2023 financial results

UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (“Olink”) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Highlights

  • Third quarter 2023 revenue totaled $44.2 million, representing year over year growth of 39% on a reported basis and 38% on a constant currency adjusted like-for-like basis
  • Total Explore customer installations reached 87, with 13 installations during the third quarter
  • Total Signature Q100 placements reached 153, with 21 placements during the third quarter
  • Explore revenue of $32.3 million accounted for 73% of total third quarter revenue, with Explore Kit revenue totaling $17.4 million, or 54% of total Explore revenues
  • Third quarter kits revenue and analysis services revenue represented 54% and 38% of total revenue, respectively
  • Third quarter 2023 net loss was $(1.8) million, with adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million; compared to third quarter 2022 net loss of $(1.3) million and adjusted EBITDA of $(1.7) million
  • Exited third quarter 2023 with a cash balance of $130 million

Third quarter financial results
Total revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $44.2 million, as compared to $31.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, growing 39% year over year and driven primarily by strength in our kit business.

Third quarter 2023 kits revenue of $23.8 million represented 54% of our total revenue, compared to 42% for the third quarter of 2022; and grew 78% year over year as a result of continued Explore and Target revenue growth in combination with the launch of Explore HT.

Analysis services revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $16.9 million, as compared to $15.1 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Other revenue was $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2022. Other revenue growth was driven by Signature Q100 placements and other hardware revenue.

By geography, revenue during the third quarter of 2023 was $17.9 million in Americas, $20.9 million in EMEA (including Sweden), and $5.4 million in China and RoW (including Japan).

Reported gross profit was $30.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $21.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted gross profit was $32.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $21.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Reported gross profit margin for kits was 83% for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to 87% for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted gross profit margin for kits was 85% for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to 89% for the third quarter of 2022.

Reported gross profit margin for analysis services was 60% as compared to 51% in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted gross profit margin for analysis services was 65% for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to 55% in the third quarter of 2022.

Reported and adjusted gross profit margin for Other was 25% for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to 49% for the third quarter of 2022.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $38.5 million, as compared to $29.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase was largely due to continued investment into Olink's commercial organization, research and development team expansion, and additional administrative costs.

Net loss was $(1.8) million for the third quarter of 2023 and adjusted EBITDA was $2.0 million, as compared to a net loss of $(1.3) million and adjusted EBITDA of $(1.7) million for the third quarter of 2022.

Net loss per share for the third quarter of 2023 was $(0.01) based on a weighted average number of outstanding shares of 124,342,715 as compared to a net loss per share of $(0.01) in the third quarter of 2022 based on a weighted average number of outstanding shares of 119,098,118.

Webcast and conference call
Due to the pending acquisition of Olink by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Olink will not be hosting a conference call.

Statement regarding use of non IFRS financial measures
We present certain non-IFRS financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We believe that the use of these non-IFRS measures facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance. We caution readers that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted gross profit margin by segment, and constant currency revenue growth, may not be the same as similar measures used by other companies. Not all companies and Wall Street analysts calculate the non-IFRS measures we use in the same manner. We compensate for these limitations by reconciling each of these non-IFRS measures to the nearest IFRS performance measure, which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

We are not able to forecast constant currency revenue on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting foreign currency exchange rates and, as a result, are unable to provide a reconciliation to forecasted constant currency revenue.

Investor contact
Jan Medina, CFA
VP Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Mobile: +1 617 802 4157
jan.medina@olink.com

Media contact
Michael B. Gonzales
VP Global Marketing
Mobile: +1 415 308 6467
michael.gonzales@olink.com

Forward-looking statements
This press release contains express or implied “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Olink by Thermo Fisher (the “Proposed Acquisition”), our 2023 revenue outlook, our Explore externalizations, our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to develop new products and adapt to significant technological change; implementation of strategies for improving growth; general economic conditions and related uncertainties; dependence on customers’ capital spending policies and government funding policies; the effect of economic and political conditions and exchange rate fluctuations on international operations; use and protection of intellectual property; the effect of changes in governmental regulations; any natural disaster, public health crisis or other catastrophic event; and the effect of laws and regulations governing government contracts; the ability of the parties to satisfy the closing conditions of the Proposed Acquisition on a timely basis, if at all; the possibility of regulatory approvals required for the Proposed Acquisition not being timely obtained, if obtained at all, or being obtained subject to conditions; uncertainties as to how many of Olink’s shareholders will tender their shares in the offer; the possibility that competing offers will be made; the occurrence of events that may give rise to a right of one or both of Thermo Fisher and Olink to terminate the Purchase Agreement; negative effects of the announcement of the Proposed Acquisition on the market price of Olink’s common stock; prior to the completion of the Proposed Acquisition, Olink’s business experiencing disruptions due to uncertainty or other factors related to the Proposed Acquisition making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers, licensees, other business partners or governmental entities; difficulty retaining key employees; the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the Proposed Acquisition; and the parties being unable to successfully implement integration strategies or to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies within the expected timeframe for completing the Proposed Acquisition, or at all. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “plan,” “outlook,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “currently,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (Commission file number 001-40277) and elsewhere in the documents we file or furnish with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections for the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

About Olink
Olink Holding AB (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America, and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.


INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated   Three months ended September 30
 Nine months ended September 30
Note 2023   2022   2023   2022  
Revenue 4 44,152   31,772   101,045   81,963  
Cost of goods sold   (13,265 ) (10,785 ) (35,253 ) (30,589 )
Gross profit   30,887   20,987   65,792   51,374  
Selling expenses   (14,283 ) (11,240 ) (38,886 ) (31,293 )
Administrative expenses   (15,716 ) (11,998 ) (47,887 ) (40,391 )
Research and development expenses   (8,260 ) (6,443 ) (22,701 ) (19,761 )
Other operating income/(expense)   (275 ) 725   (265 ) 1,292  
Operating loss   (7,647 ) (7,969 ) (43,947 ) (38,779 )
Interest income   4,531   29   5,137   40  
Interest expense   (303 ) (141 ) (539 ) (407 )
Foreign exchange, net   1,171   6,427   8,590   16,906  
Other finance income       578    
Loss before tax   (2,248 ) (1,654 ) (30,181 ) (22,240 )
Income tax benefit 5 429   366   6,130   3,960  
Net loss for the period (Attributable to shareholders of the Parent)   (1,819 ) (1,288 ) (24,051 ) (18,280 )
Other comprehensive loss:          
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:          
Exchange differences from translation of foreign operations   563   (31,989 ) (18,275 ) (84,378 )
Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax   563   (31,989 ) (18,275 ) (84,378 )
Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax   (1,256 ) (33,277 ) (42,326 ) (102,658 )
Total comprehensive loss for the period (Attributable to shareholders of the Parent)   (1,256 ) (33,277 ) (42,326 ) (102,658 )
Basic and diluted loss per share 9 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.19 ) (0.15 )
           

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)

Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars Note September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
ASSETS      
Non-current assets      
Intangible assets   241,535   257,480  
Property, plant and equipment   22,626   15,056  
Right-of-use asset   25,896   9,891  
Deferred tax assets 5 16,978   10,846  
Other long-term receivables   407   571  
Total non-current assets   307,442   293,844  
Current assets      
Inventories   53,372   44,246  
Trade receivables   46,908   52,743  
Other receivables   2,465   2,562  
Prepaid expenses and accrued income   12,361   7,786  
Cash at bank and in hand   130,277   75,109  
Total current assets   245,383   182,446  
TOTAL ASSETS   552,825   476,290  
EQUITY      
Share capital 6 32,221   30,988  
Other contributed capital 6 616,646   514,133  
Reserves/(Deficit)   (76,863 ) (58,588 )
Accumulated Deficit   (99,899 ) (75,848 )
Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent   472,105   410,685  
LIABILITIES      
Non-current liabilities      
Lease liabilities 7 21,751   7,322  
Deferred tax liabilities 5 20,273   22,196  
Total non-current liabilities   42,024   29,518  
Current liabilities      
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 7 3,739   2,113  
Accounts payable   8,590   6,885  
Current tax liabilities   1,320   1,389  
Other current liabilities 10 25,048   25,700  
Total current liabilities   38,697   36,086  
Total liabilities   80,720   65,605  
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES   552,825   476,290  


INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

    Nine months ended September 30
 		 
Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars Note 2023   2022  
Operating activities      
Loss before tax   (30,181 ) (22,240 )
Adjustments reconciling loss before tax to operating cash flows:      
Depreciation and amortization   13,872   13,034  
Net finance income   (13,767 ) (16,425 )
Loss on sale of assets   138   401  
Share-based compensation expense 6 8,141   5,826  
Other   (72 ) (94 )
Changes in working capital:      
Increase in inventories   (11,117 ) (13,194 )
Decrease in accounts receivable   6,012   7,738  
Decrease in other current receivables   (5,557 ) (6,435 )
Increase in trade payables   1,734   3,281  
Decrease in other current liabilities   (103 ) (555 )
Interest received   5,032   40  
Interest paid   (539 ) (407 )
Other finance income   578    
Tax paid   (1,258 ) (937 )
Cash flow used in operating activities   (27,087 ) (29,967 )
Investing activities      
Purchase of intangible assets   (1,449 ) (1,060 )
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   (11,618 ) (5,115 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment   10    
Increase in other non-current financial assets   159   56  
Cash flow used in investing activities   (12,898 ) (6,119 )
Financing activities      
Proceeds from issue of share capital 6 100,205   24  
Share issue costs 6 (5,026 )  
Payment of principal portion of lease liability   (1,929 ) (2,144 )
Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities   93,250   (2,120 )
Net cash flow during the period   53,265   (38,206 )
Cash at bank and in hand at the beginning of the period   75,109   118,096  
Net foreign exchange difference   1,903   (2,764 )
Cash at bank and in hand at the end of the period   130,277   77,126  


Reconciliations of adjusted gross profit to gross profit, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, by segment (unaudited):

  Three months ended September 30
 		  Nine months ended September 30
 		 
Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated 2023   2022   2023   2022  
Kit        
Revenue 23,797   13,395   47,841   24,535  
Cost of goods sold (3,955 ) (1,696 ) (8,688 ) (3,120 )
Gross profit 19,842   11,699   39,153   21,415  
Gross profit margin 83.4 % 87.3 % 81.8 % 87.3 %
Less:        
Depreciation charges 269   142   605   410  
Share-based compensation expenses 82   42   194   122  
Adjusted Gross Profit 20,193   11,883   39,952   21,947  
Adjusted Gross Profit % 84.9 % 88.7 % 83.5 % 89.5 %
         
Service        
Revenue 16,904   15,132   42,842   49,623  
Cost of goods sold (6,722 ) (7,444 ) (18,732 ) (23,369 )
Gross profit 10,182   7,688   24,110   26,254  
Gross profit margin 60.2 % 50.8 % 56.3 % 52.9 %
Less:        
Depreciation charges 622   605   1,722   1,888  
Share-based compensation expenses 108   23   263   112  
Adjusted Gross Profit 10,912   8,316   26,095   28,254  
Adjusted Gross Profit % 64.6 % 55.0 % 60.9 % 56.9 %
         
Corporate / Unallocated        
Revenue 3,450   3,245   10,361   7,805  
Cost of goods sold (2,588 ) (1,645 ) (7,833 ) (4,100 )
Gross profit 862   1,600   2,528   3,705  
Gross profit margin 25.0 % 49.3 % 24.4 % 47.5 %
Less:        
Depreciation charges        
Share-based compensation expenses        
Adjusted Gross Profit 862   1,600   2,528   3,705  
Adjusted Gross Profit % 25.0 % 49.3 % 24.4 % 47.5 %


Reconciliation of constant currency revenue growth to revenue growth as reported under IFRS, the most directly comparable IFRS measure (unaudited):

We use the non-IFRS measure of constant currency growth, which we define as our total revenue growth from one fiscal year to the next on a constant currency exchange rate basis. We measure our constant currency revenue growth by applying the current fiscal period’s average exchange rate to the prior year fiscal period.

  Three months ended September 30
 		  Nine months ended September 30
Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated 2023   2022   2023   2022
Revenue 44,152   31,772   101,045   81,963
Revenue growth (IFRS) 39.0 % 56 % 23 %  
Foreign exchange impact 1.4 % (9 %) (1 %)  
Constant currency revenue growth 37.6 % 68 % 24 %  


Reconciliation of consolidated adjusted gross profit to gross profit, the most directly comparable IFRS measure (unaudited):

  Three months ended September 30
 		  Nine months ended September 30
 		 
Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated 2023   2022   2023   2022  
Revenue 44,152   31,772   101,045   81,963  
Cost of goods sold (13,265 ) (10,785 ) (35,253 ) (30,589 )
Gross Profit 30,887   20,987   65,792   51,374  
Gross Profit % 70.0 % 66.1 % 65.1 % 62.7 %
Less:        
Depreciation charges 891   748   2,326   2,298  
Share-based compensation expenses 189   65   456   234  
Adjusted Gross Profit 31,967   21,800   68,574   53,906  
Adjusted Gross Profit % 72.4 % 68.6 % 67.9 % 65.8 %


Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to operating loss, the most directly comparable IFRS measure (unaudited):

  Three months ended September 30
 		  Nine months ended September 30
 		 
Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars 2023   2022   2023   2022  
Operating income/(loss) (7,647 ) (7,969 ) (43,947 ) (38,779 )
Add:        
Amortization 2,748   2,708   8,245   8,530  
Depreciation 2,364   1,532   5,627   4,504  
EBITDA (2,535 ) (3,729 ) (30,075 ) (25,745 )
Management Adjustments 1,369   189   2,874   990  
Share-based compensation expenses 3,124   1,808   8,141   5,962  
Adjusted EBITDA 1,958   (1,732 ) (19,060 ) (18,793 )

Primary Logo

You just read:

Olink reports third quarter 2023 financial results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more