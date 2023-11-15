Veterinary Antibiotics Market Overall Study Report 2023-2030 | Crystal Pharma, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Huvepharma AD
According to a study by Coherent Market Insights, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2023-2030)BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Veterinary Antibiotics Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.43 billion in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period 2023-2030, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
Market Overview:
The Veterinary Antibiotics Market caters to the healthcare needs of animals, specifically treating and preventing bacterial diseases. Veterinary antibiotics are an essential component of animal health management, as they play a crucial role in maintaining animal welfare, productivity, and overall public health. The use of antibiotics in veterinary medicine helps control infectious diseases, promote animal growth, and improve feed efficiency, ensuring a sufficient supply of safe and healthy animal protein. These antibiotics are available in various forms, such as injections, oral tablets, powders, and ointments.
Request Here For The Sample Copy Of The Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2324
Market Dynamics:
The Veterinary Antibiotics Market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of animal diseases worldwide. The rising incidence of infectious diseases, such as bacterial infections, respiratory tract infections, and gastrointestinal infections among animals, is propelling the demand for effective antibiotics. Moreover, the growing demand for animal protein, driven by population growth, urbanization, and changing dietary preferences, is further contributing to the market growth. Antibiotics play a critical role in maintaining animal health and preventing the spread of diseases through the food chain.
Additionally, various initiatives and programs by governments and animal health organizations to promote the responsible use of antibiotics in veterinary medicine are expected to drive market growth. These initiatives aim to address the concerns of antimicrobial resistance and ensure the judicious use of antibiotics to minimize the risk of resistance development.
Market Leading Players Are - Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Crystal Pharma, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Huvepharma AD, Eli Lilly Company, Elanco, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Vetoquinol S.A., Virbac, and Zoetis, Inc
Market Drivers:
1. Increasing prevalence of animal diseases:
The veterinary antibiotics market is being driven by the increasing prevalence of various animal diseases. As animals are exposed to a wide range of infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, they are susceptible to various ailments. These diseases not only lead to significant economic losses for livestock producers but also pose a risk to public health. As a result, there is a growing demand for effective veterinary antibiotics to prevent and treat these diseases. The rising awareness about animal health and welfare among pet owners and livestock producers is also contributing to the market growth.
The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) estimates that 75% of emerging human infectious diseases are zoonotic, meaning they originate from animals. This has led to increased emphasis on the prevention and control of animal diseases to minimize the risk to human health. As a result, governments, regulatory authorities, and veterinary practitioners are promoting the use of antibiotics in animals to prevent and control the spread of diseases.
2. Technological advancements in veterinary antibiotics:
Technological advancements in the field of veterinary antibiotics are driving market growth. Manufacturers are constantly investing in research and development activities to develop novel antibiotics that are more effective and have fewer side effects. For instance, the development of narrow-spectrum antibiotics that target specific pathogens is gaining attention. These antibiotics have the potential to minimize the development of antibiotic resistance, a major concern in both human and veterinary medicine. Additionally, advancements in drug delivery methods, such as long-acting injectable formulations and medicated feed additives, are improving the ease of administration and compliance in animals. These technological advancements are attracting the attention of veterinarians and livestock producers, thereby driving market growth.
We Offer Customized Report, Click @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2324
Market Restraints:
1. Antibiotic resistance:
Antibiotic resistance is a major market restraint for the veterinary antibiotics market. Overuse and misuse of antibiotics in both humans and animals have resulted in the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. This poses a significant threat to public health as it compromises the effectiveness of antibiotics in treating bacterial infections. The unnecessary use of antibiotics in animals for growth promotion and disease prevention has been identified as a major contributor to the development of antibiotic resistance. Governments and regulatory authorities are taking measures to restrict the use of antibiotics in animals and promote the responsible use of antibiotics.
The increasing awareness about antibiotic resistance among consumers is also impacting the market. Consumers are becoming more concerned about the potential risks associated with the use of antibiotics in food-producing animals, leading to a shift towards alternative products and practices. This has led to the development and promotion of antibiotic-free or reduced antibiotic production systems in animal agriculture, which threatens the demand for veterinary antibiotics.
2. Regulatory restrictions on antibiotic use in animals:
The veterinary antibiotics market is also facing restrains due to regulatory restrictions on the use of antibiotics in animals. Governments and regulatory authorities are implementing various measures to control the use of antibiotics in animals, particularly for growth promotion and prophylactic purposes. For example, the European Union banned the use of antibiotics for growth promotion in animals in 2006. Similar restrictions have been implemented in several other countries, and more stringent regulations are being considered. These regulatory restrictions are aimed at preventing the development and spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. While these measures can help in addressing the issue of antibiotic resistance, they also limit the market growth of veterinary antibiotics.
In conclusion, the veterinary antibiotics market is driven by the increasing prevalence of animal diseases and technological advancements in veterinary antibiotics. However, antibiotic resistance and regulatory restrictions on antibiotic use in animals are significant market restraints. To overcome these challenges, stakeholders in the veterinary antibiotics market need to focus on promoting responsible antibiotic use, investing in research and development of novel antibiotics, and exploring alternative products and practices.
The Study Objectives are:
✔️ A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the Veterinary Antibiotics Market and their corresponding data.
✔️ It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, geographical presence, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies.
✔️ Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share.
✔️ It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region.
✔️ The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, distributors, and stockholders.
Direct Buy This Premium Research Report, Click Here @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2324
Reasons to buy this Veterinary Antibiotics Market Report:
✅️ It attempts an analysis of the competing scenario.
✅️ The current and exceptional product revenue market.
✅️ An in-depth data on the regional investigation and competitive landscape structure.
✅️ It benefits in creating an awareness of the important key product segments.
✅️ The marketing strategies, opportunities, and development factors are explained.
✅️ Veterinary Antibiotics market size estimation and recent advancements in the industry are explained.
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Industry Overview
1.1 Definition
1.2 Assumptions
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Veterinary Antibiotics Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2028
11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Veterinary Antibiotics Industry Impact
Chapter 2 Global Veterinary Antibiotics Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Veterinary Antibiotics (Volume and Value) by Type
2.3 Global Veterinary Antibiotics (Volume and Value) by Regions
Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis
3.1 Global Production Market Analysis
3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis
Chapter 4 Global Veterinary Antibiotics Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2017-2022)
Chapter 5 North America Veterinary Antibiotics Market Analysis
Chapter 6 East Asia Veterinary Antibiotics Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Europe Veterinary Antibiotics Market Analysis
Chapter 8 South Asia Veterinary Antibiotics Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Veterinary Antibiotics Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Middle East Veterinary Antibiotics Market Analysis
Chapter 11 Africa Veterinary Antibiotics Market Analysis
Chapter 12 Oceania Veterinary Antibiotics Market Analysis
Chapter 13 South America Veterinary Antibiotics Market Analysis
Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Veterinary Antibiotics Business
Chapter 15 Global Veterinary Antibiotics Market Forecast (2022-2028)
Chapter 16 Conclusions
Research Methodology
About US
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
+1 206-701-6702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn