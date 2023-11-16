TLP's Black Friday Reveal: Unveiling the Conscious Styling Kit and Hair Health Box for Luxurious, Healthy Locks

The Love of People launches two hair care bundles for Black Friday - Conscious Styling Kit & Hair Health Box.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, November 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Love of People (TLP), a natural hair product platform dedicated to providing holistic solutions for curly hair and scalp health, is set to introduce two new bundles – the Conscious Styling Kit and the Hair Health Box this Black Friday.TLP has been a beacon of natural hair care , offering a unique approach that combines natural products, education, and personalized consultations. Co-founder Paula Bland emphasizes, "Our mission has always been to provide a natural solution for all curly hair and scalp health concerns. We believe in taking a holistic approach to hair care, ensuring that our products enhance beauty and contribute to the comprehensive and long-term health of women's hair."Conscious Styling Kit: A Conscious Choice for Styling!The Conscious Styling Kit is an all-natural hair styling solution. This bundle is a testament to TLP's commitment to conscious hair care that goes beyond just looking good – it's about nurturing healthy locks from the inside out. With versatile styling options and a dose of nutrient-rich goodness, the Conscious Styling Kit ensures that women with naturally curly hair no longer compromise between style and health.Paula Bland states, "With the Conscious Styling Kit, you're not just making a style statement; you're embracing a conscious choice for your hair's well-being. We've carefully curated this bundle to offer the best of both worlds – impeccable styling and natural nourishment."The Conscious Styling Kit includes three stellar products:XXIVK: The All-in-One Styling Companion!XXIVK is a multi-functional hair styling cream . This versatile product can be used for braiding, twisting, taming edges, or enhancing natural curls. Paula Bland reveals, "For those with dry, unruly hair, XXIVK goes beyond the ordinary – it deeply moisturizes, leaving your locks stunning for days. The magic ingredient? Castor Oil! Enriched with Omega 6, Omega 9, and Vitamin E, it's the natural tonic that works magic for curly hair."It's A Wrap: Dual-Purpose Foaming Lotion for Flawless Styles! - https://www.theloveofpeople.com/product-page/foam-it-s-a-wrap "It's A Wrap" stands out as TLP's revolutionary dual-purpose foaming lotion, transforming the hair care game with its prowess in creating sleek, smooth wraps, wet sets, textured styles, and molds. Paula Bland emphasizes, "Say goodbye to frizz and flaking – welcome flawless locks that stay perfectly styled all day. Infused with natural goodness, including conditioning honey, the strength of Rhodiola herb, and the nutrient-rich properties of broccoli oil, this lightweight, non-sticky foam is your go-to for crafting any style while promoting healthy hair growth."Bounce Back: The Moisturizing Hair Styler and Daily Hydrating Spray!Bounce Back is a versatile hair moisturizing spray by TLP that doubles as a leave-in conditioner and a daily hydrating essential. Paula Bland says, "Enriched with Aloe Vera, jojoba oil, Marshmallow Root extracts, and a blend of natural wonders, Bounce Back breathes life into lackluster hair, revitalizing it for a fresh and vibrant appearance. It is ideal for accentuating your natural curls, minimizing frizz, and effortlessly detangling; it leaves your hair feeling weightless, glossy, and beautifully defined."Hair Health Box: The Comprehensive Hair Wellness Solution!The Hair Health Box from TLP is a carefully curated bundle designed to promote the health and vitality of hair from roots to tips. Paula Bland describes it as a comprehensive solution with elements like pH balancing, essential nutrient-rich deep conditioning, detoxification to eliminate buildup and toxins, and a natural growth supplement.Paula Bland says, "The Hair Health Box is a holistic approach to hair wellness. We've included everything your hair needs – from pH-balancing shampoos to revitalizing deep conditioners and detoxifying agents. It's a journey to stronger, more radiant hair from the inside out."The Hair Health Box includes four essential products:Loving You: Sulfate-Free Shampoo for Curly Hair! - https://www.theloveofpeople.com/product-page/loving-you-a-no-lather-ph-balancing-shampoo "Loving You" is TLP's gentle sulfate-free shampoo, crafted with natural ingredients like African Black Soap, Rhassoul Clay, Sea Kelp, Hibiscus, and Marshmallow roots. Paula Bland says, "It's designed to address issues like inflammation, buildup, and excess oil while maintaining your scalp's pH balance. Your curls will love the tender care they receive from Loving You."Touch of Love: Deep Conditioner for Curly Hair! - https://www.theloveofpeople.com/product-page/touch-of-love-a-moisturizing-deep-conditioner "Touch of Love" is a rich deep conditioner containing slippery elm, Aloe Vera, peppermint oil, and sea kelp. Paula Bland says this conditioner does wonders by keeping the hair moisturized and untangled and supporting healthy growth. It's designed to maintain natural curls and give natural hair the special care it deserves.Nice/Thing: All-Natural Hair Detox! - https://www.theloveofpeople.com/product-page/nice-thing-a-scalp-hair-detox "Nice Thing" is TLP's all-natural hair detox designed to free your hair and scalp from unwanted buildup and toxins. Paula Bland emphasizes, "This gentle yet powerful formula doesn't disrupt your scalp's pH balance, making way for healthier, stronger hair. It enhances blood flow, purges toxins, and seals in thinning hair with wonders of Celtic Sea Salt and Basil Oil."Love Potion #9: Natural Hair Growth Tea! - https://www.theloveofpeople.com/product-page/love-potion-9-a-herbal-hair-growth-tea-mix "Love Potion #9" is a tea made from 15 flowers and herbs to promote natural hair growth. Paula Bland highlights that it improves blood flow to the scalp, helping to manage hormonal imbalances and decrease hair loss. Additionally, the tea's antioxidants protect the hair from free radical damage, resulting in stronger, shinier, and thicker hair."With the Conscious Styling Kit and Hair Health Box, we're inviting women to embark on a journey of self-care and self-expression. Your hair is unique, and our products are here to honor and enhance that uniqueness." – stressed founder Paula Bland.The Love of People, under the visionary leadership of Paula Bland, presents a unique and invaluable range of products tailored to cater to the diverse needs of women with varying curl types. These products stand out as an embodiment of time-tested natural ingredients and a commitment to exclude harmful chemicals. TLP's products are essential companions for natural hair care and represent a reliable choice for year-round hair care. With its universal appeal and unwavering commitment to quality, TLP emerges as a must-have for those seeking to embrace healthier, more radiant curls while maintaining the integrity of their hair.About "The Love of People" (TLP)"The Love of People" (TLP) is a natural hair care brand that provides high-quality products designed specifically for naturally curly hair. Founded by Paula Bland, TLP offers a range of products infused with natural ingredients to nourish, hydrate, and enhance the beauty of curly hair. Visit [Website] or follow us on [Social Media Handles].