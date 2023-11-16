Amarenco and H2 Global Energy in Consortium with Jordan's MEMR Announce €9 Billion Green Ammonia Project
Amarenco and H2 Global Energy in Consortium with Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Announce Landmark €9 Billion Green Ammonia ProjectAMMAN, DUBAI, JORDAN, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant leap forward for renewable energy initiatives, Amarenco and H2 Global Energy, as part of a consortium, have signed a historic agreement with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources in Jordan represented by HE Dr. Saleh Al-Kharabsheh. This collaboration marks the beginning of the development of a groundbreaking green hydrogen/ammonia production facility in Jordan, with a total expected investment of €9 billion. The agreement was signed on behalf of the consortium by Mr. Yazan Faouri.
Project Overview:
The facility, upon completion, will produce 1 million metric tons of green ammonia annually. This ambitious project is not just a testament to innovative energy solutions but also underscores the consortium's commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly practices. The production will utilize an impressive 4.5GW of renewable energy, positioning Jordan as a key player in the global green energy sector.
Investing in Jordan’s Future:
"The signing of this agreement is a milestone in our joint efforts towards a greener future," said Yazan Faouri the CEO of Amarenco in the Middle East and North Africa. "This €9 billion investment in Jordan's energy sector is a testament to our belief in sustainable development and our commitment to leading the way in renewable energy innovation. We are excited to embark on this journey, setting a new standard for energy projects worldwide."
A Milestone for Global Energy:
The agreement between Amarenco, H2 Global Energy, and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources in Jordan sets a new benchmark in the field of renewable energy. "We are proud to be part of this landmark project that promises to transform the global energy landscape". Said Ahmad Galal Chief Development Officer of H2 Global Energy
About Amarenco:
Amarenco is an Irish/French independent renewable energy power producer with over 10 years of experience in the global market. The company invests up to €1Billion annually in 16 countries distributed among three continents with a major focus on decarbonization, agri-solar applications and renewable energy development.
About H2 Global Energy:
H2 Global Energy is a green hydrogen developer with offices in Switzerland and UAE. The company’s purpose is to invest in and drive the development of green hydrogen and ammonia projects on a global scale with a unique focus on the MENA region resembled by countries such as Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, UAE, Oman, KSA and Jordan.
Waleed AlHallaj
Amarenco
+971 50 764 8099
waleed.hallaj@amarencogroup.com
