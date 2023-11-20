GARM Clinic Welcomes to Roatan Dr. Roddy McGee, US Orthopedic Surgeon who Treated Joe Rogan with Regenerative Medicine
GARM Clinic Welcomes U.S. Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Roddy McGee in Roatan. Dr. McGee Treated Joe Rogan with Regenerative Medicine.ROATAN, BAY ISLANDS, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce exciting news from GARM Clinic in Roatan, where innovation meets individualized healthcare. Dr. Roddy McGee will be treating patients with cutting edge regenerative medicine treatments during the week of January 29th, 2024, at the GARM Clinic in Roatan. Each treatment is tailored to the patient’s individual needs.
Dr. McGee’s rise to fame includes having successfully treated Joe Rogan with stem cells and several elite athletes from all areas of the globe! When asked about Dr. McGee’s partnership with the GARM Clinic in Roatan, Glenn C. Terry, M.D., co-founder of the GARM Clinic, replies, “I could not be more excited to have Dr. McGee join the GARM Team. Roddy represents the quality of care we provide to patients, is a highly skilled surgeon, and brings additional expert knowledge of regenerative medicine to the GARM Team.”
GARM is dedicated to providing patients with the latest advancements in cell and gene therapies, and Dr. McGee's expertise exemplifies GARM’s commitment to helping patients achieve their health related and longevity goals. His visit presents a unique opportunity for individuals to explore innovative treatments that can make a significant difference in their healthcare and longevity journey, while also enjoying the pristine rejuvenating environment on the Island of Roatan.
Regenerative Medicine treatments do not consist of only cell based treatments. They also include gene based therapies as well. For example, the GARM Clinic offers a safe and effective gene therapy: reversible, plasmid folliststatin gene therapy designed by Austin based company, MiniCircle.
MiniCircle incorporated a “kill switch” as part of the coding in its plasmid delivered gene therapy. “The ‘kill switch’ offered by MiniCircle provides a level of safety that we have not yet encountered in gene therapies. Also, the plasmid introduction ensures that the ‘gene’ will not incorporated into a person’s chromosomal DNA. For these reasons, we feel that MiniCircle’s reversible, temporary, follistatin gene therapy product is safe and has demonstrated early efficacy in a statistically significant group of patients”, says Dr. Terry. The benefits seem to outweigh any potential risks.
MiniCircle’s follistatin gene therapy offered exclusively at GARM in Roatan, could contribute to patient’s longevity goals, and by providing a chance to enhance overall well-being.
Studies have shown that Follistatin can:
• Increase bone density and lean muscle mass
• Decrease body fat
• Reduce the epigenetic rate of aging
Reduce inflammation markers
Follistatin Gene Therapy is not just about longevity but also about improving the way you feel. We believe that your health is a personalized journey, and we are here to help you explore the transformative potential of Follistatin and other regenerative medicine cutting-edge therapies.
Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to receive world-class care from Dr. Roddy McGee and the GARM Team. To secure a treatment time with Dr. McGee and/or to learn more about GARM’s specialized regenerative medicine therapies, please call (305)848-0144 or email at info@garmclinic.com.
