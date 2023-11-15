Global Humanitarian Kristen Thomasino creates The Social Good Conferences to Influence Actions for World Peace

The Social Good Conferences produced by Thomasino Media with Buddytown Consulting Kristen Thomasino Global Social Good Artist develops 8 Social Good Conferences to encourage positive change in our world. Global Social Good Activist Kristen Thomasino, Show Host, Announcing Soon, Meet the Speakers of The Social Good Conferences Buddytown Application available on Apple and Android Markets. Created by Global Humanitarian Kristen Thomasino. Kristen Thomasino, Global Humanitarian, 22x Author, Chief Data Scientist was the Keynote speaker of the World Women Forum in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand

In response to current events, a new conference platform has been created to empower people who work to create positive outcomes by practicing social good.

Social Good is the opportunity we have to be instruments of peace, love, health, and prosperity in every community worldwide.” — Kristen Thomasino | Global Social Good Activist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomasino Media has recently announced the launch of the official registration website for speakers and attendees of The Social Good Conferences, which can be accessed through www.socialgoodconferences.com. This event, developed in partnership with Buddytown Consulting, provides an excellent opportunity for individuals from various industries to unite and share their success stories in practicing social good in their personal and professional lives. These conference events will be live-streamed on multiple days over the last two weeks of December and recorded for distribution on the Buddytown application available on Apple and Android.

Thomasino believes these conferences are a great chance to unify and take actions that can help move our communities forward. She actively identifies leaders worldwide who want to engage in this critical special project for humanity. Kristen Thomasino, Founder, shared, " This is an amazing opportunity for us to unify rapidly worldwide for social good. It's time we take actions that help move our communities forward. My Booking Executives and I are finding leaders from various roles all over the world who want to engage for social good. If we can get more people to support the Social Good Movement, we can create and maintain the peace and stability we seek after many turbulent years that traumatized everybody. Social Good is important because everybody can be included."

Thomasino added, "The Social Good Conferences is an opportunity for people to use their energy and time in productive and not destructive ways. It's time to get people off the streets. We can all work together in many ways to move the discussion forward to reality. I know that everyone can suffer. That influences me, after years of personal struggle with injury and illness, to encourage people who are ready emotionally to take action for change to do so with the existing teams that are in place. If you aren't sure how to engage, these conferences are perfect for you to get inspired and get into networks with people with a track record of achievement."

Thomasino Media has announced that The Social Good Conferences will cover various topics related to The Social Good Movement, Civil Reform, Health and Wellness, Human Rights, Finance and Wealth, Real Estate and Development, and Technology. Kristen Thomasino, the founder of Thomasino Media, expressed her enthusiasm for the new conference format, stating that it is designed to cater to the needs of the modern-day audience eager to learn practical skills and take actionable lessons. The conference is set to take place towards the end of the year to empower attendees to kick off the new year, 2024, with enthusiasm and readiness for change. Audience members can earn digital Certificates for Social Good by attending any of the events scheduled for social good.

Thomasino said, "We will announce our official social good speakers panel soon. We are excited to have these powerful voices join us. The Thomasino Media Booking Executive team has been reaching out to spread the word about these various opportunities to influence others to join the Social Good Movement and amplify their message for social good. We still have a few slots left for other Social Good Influencers. Join the Social Good Movement, www.socialgoodconferences.com, and apply to be a speaker to amplify your mission for 2024. Be one of the people who contributes to our communities and creates positive outcomes. Learn from the professionals who have been engaging others in some cases for decades to help others find success. We have a lot to be grateful for and must celebrate, acknowledge, and learn from these game-changers for social good. Join the Social Good Movement today and attend the conference!"

