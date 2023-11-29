Karrie Burns Collaborates with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Empathetic Leadership" Alongside Chris Voss

Karrie Burns

SARATOGO SPRINGS, NY, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - SuccessBooks® is proud to announce an exciting new collaboration that will bring together some of the brightest minds in the field of leadership and personal development. Karrie Burns, a leadership and development coach known for her innovative experiential learning programs, is set to co-author the book titled, Empathetic Leadership with FBI negotiator, Chris Voss, along with other esteemed authors from around the world. The book is expected to hit the shelves in the spring of 2024.

Karrie Burns is no stranger to creating transformative experiences in leadership development. With a diverse career that includes roles at the Department of Defense in Germany, campaign fundraising in Washington, DC, and leadership development positions at General Electric's Crotonville Management Institute, Karrie has honed her skills and insights across various settings.

At GE, Karrie designed global leadership courses for the company's top 1% of senior executives, creating programs in multiple countries, including Europe, Israel, India, Nigeria, and South Korea. Her work at GE allowed her to collaborate with industry giants such as Boeing, Proctor and Gamble, 3M, and IBM.

Leveraging her extensive experience, Karrie founded Fireside Consulting Group, a company that offers strategic consulting, coaching, immersive workshops, and offsite retreats tailored for leaders at all organizational levels. Her programs prioritize emotional intelligence, team dynamics, and leadership excellence, with a focus on delivering lasting impact.

In addition to her corporate work, Karrie collaborates with experts in various fields to curate personal wellness retreats, underlining her belief that continuous growth enriches life at a profound level. Her approach is deeply personal and professional, inspiring one of her clients to say, "Her programs don't just teach; they transform."

Karrie Burns finds inspiration and support in her life in upstate New York, surrounded by her husband, Kevin, their three children, Emerson, William, and Caroline, and their cherished dog, Lily. Her family continually challenges and shapes her understanding and commitment to empathetic leadership.

In a world of evolving leadership paradigms, Karrie Burns stands out with her authentic and innovative approach. She redefines leadership development, reshaping how it's perceived and practiced.

To learn more about Karrie Burns and Fireside Consulting Group, please visit www.FiresideConsultingGroup.com or email info@firesidesideconsultinggroup.com.