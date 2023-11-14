Decedent Identified* Southeast Shooting Leaves Man Dead

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southeast, D.C.

On Monday, November 13, 2023, at approximately 11:21 a.m., Sixth District officers were responding to a report of the sounds of gunshots. They were flagged down and directed to the 400 block of Ridge Road, Southeast, where they located an adult male shooting victim. The victim died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Marcus Little of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.