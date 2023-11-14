FormFactor Announces Participation in 12th Annual NYC Summit

LIVERMORE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) today announced that it will be joining 14 other companies in collectively hosting the 12th Annual NYC Summit investor conference, being held Tuesday, December 12th at Mastro’s New York.



The presentation material utilized during the NYC Summit will be made accessible on the events page of the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

About the 12th Annual NYC Summit

The NYC Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 15 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 15 management teams collectively hosting the 12th Annual NYC Summit 2023 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Advanced Energy (AEIS), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), Cohu, Inc. (COHU), CVD Equipment (CVV), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Movella (MVLA), SkyWater Technology (SKYT), and Veeco Instruments, Inc. (VECO). Stifel and TD Cowen are sponsors of the conference.

Attendance at the NYC Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is December 1, 2023.

RSVP Contacts for 12th Annual NYC Summit 2023

To RSVP for the NYC Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs:

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye

Phone: (808) 960-2642

Email: lauraoiye@gmail.com

Claire E. McAdams

Phone: (530) 265-9899

Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

Source: FormFactor, Inc.

FORM-F

News Release

Investor Contact:

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4321

ir@formfactor.com