Get caught doing the RIGHT thing this hunting season!

Hunting season is well underway, and Fish and Game wants to continue to remind hunters to review their regulations before heading out in the field this season. In the following video, Conservation Officer, Will Fuller provides an overview of these 3 most common violations that officers see in the field during this time of year. These violations include the following;

Possession/transportation of big game without evidence of sex/species Make sure to leave evidence of sex and species naturally attached to any big game carcass until it reaches final place of consumption or meat processing facility.

Violation of road/area closures US Forest Service, Large Tract properties (PotlatchDeltic), Bureau of Land Management, and Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) establish designated motorized routes. Please pay attention to the current motorized vehicle use maps for the areas you hunt.

Hunt without a tag or with an invalid tag It's the responsibility of the hunter to have in their possession the required license, tag and/or permit for the species, sex and area that they are hunting. This includes knowing whether the tag is for a controlled or general hunt, as well as knowing which zone or unit the tag is valid for and the dates that the hunt is open. Immediately after the kill, hunters are also responsible for making sure to properly validate the tag by cleanly and completely removing the triangles denoting month and day.



Game laws help protect, preserve, perpetuate and manage Idaho's wildlife resources now and into the future. Doing the right thing matters!

Officers need your help to be a good witness. Anyone with information about a wildlife violation are encouraged to "Make the Call" by contacting the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous, and they may be eligible for a reward. Have a question about hunting seasons or rules? Call a regional Fish and Game office near you!