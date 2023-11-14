Lynch Carpenter LLP Investigates Claims Related to McLaren Health Care, Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McLaren Health Care recently announced that it suffered a data breach between late July and August 2023, exposing the personal information of potentially 2.2 million individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals’ names, Social Security Numbers, health insurance information, date of birth, billing or claims information, diagnosis, medical records, and treatment information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against McLaren Health Care related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from McLaren Health Care, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from McLaren Health Care that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

