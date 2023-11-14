Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against NetScout Systems, Inc. (“NetScout” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NTCT). The investigation concerns whether NetScout and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On October 16, 2023, NetScout released its preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2023. In its preliminary financial results, the Company announced cuts to its yearly outlook, citing a slowing in order conversion. On this news, the price of NetScout shares declined by $4.58 per share, or approximately 16.6%, from $27.59 per share to close at $23.01 on October 17, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired NetScout securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

