Torex Gold Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

On track to achieve production guidance with a solid start to Q4

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) reports the Company’s financial and operational results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023. Senior management of Torex will host a conference call tomorrow morning at 9:00 AM (ET) to discuss the quarterly results.

Jody Kuzenko, President & CEO of Torex, stated:

“We expect to close out 2023 on a solid note with the fourth quarter forecast to be the strongest quarter of production, driven by higher open pit grades now that the period of elevated waste stripping is behind us. Our confidence in achieving full year production guidance of 440,000 to 470,000 ounces (“oz”) is supported by October gold production of 41,450 oz, which included 105 hours of planned maintenance in the process plant at the start of the month. With mining now into higher-grade benches in the open pit, the average gold grade processed during October averaged 4.05 grams per tonne (“gpt”) compared to 2.47 gpt during Q3.

“Despite the lower grades processed during the third quarter, operational and safety performance remained strong with the mill exceeding 13,000 tonnes per day (“tpd”) for the third quarter in a row, ELG Underground setting another record mining rate, and consistent recoveries despite the lower grades processed. On the safety front, there were no lost time injuries during the quarter, and we exited the quarter with a lost time injury frequency (“LTIF”) of 0.47 per million hours worked. In October, the ELG Complex (excluding Media Luna) surpassed 10 million hours lost time injury free, the third time this milestone has been achieved since 2020.

“Full year cost guidance has been revised higher given the ongoing strength of the Mexican peso along with the combination of higher than budgeted mining volumes and plant throughput with lower processed grades, which was due to the greater reliance on lower-grade stockpiles during the period of elevated waste stripping in Q2 and Q3. As a result, full year total cash costs1 guidance has been revised to $840 to $870 per oz gold sold and full year all-in sustaining costs1 revised to $1,160 to $1,200 per oz gold sold.

“Steady progress was made at Media Luna during the quarter with the project 49% complete at quarter-end. Underground development and construction are well underway and surface construction is tracking to plan. Advancement of the Guajes Tunnel continues to impress with breakthrough expected in late December. While the overall project timeline remains intact, some expenditure has been pushed into 2024 and, as a result, we have lowered our full year capital expenditure guidance for Media Luna to $360 to $390 million. With $501 million of liquidity (including $209 million in cash) and 15 months of ongoing free cash flow expected from ELG during the remaining project period, we are well positioned to fund the remaining $508 million of expenditures on Media Luna while maintaining at least $100 million on the balance sheet.

“With a couple of tough, low-grade quarters now behind us, we continue to deliver the level of operational excellence our shareholders have come to expect from us. As we continue to make progress on the Media Luna Project, we look forward to a solid end of the year by delivering a strong fourth quarter and achieving annual production guidance for the fifth straight year.”

THIRD QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Strong safety performance continues: Despite the substantial increase in activity during the quarter with the construction of the Media Luna Project, there were no lost-time injuries (“LTI”) in the quarter. Exited the quarter with a LTIF rate of 0.47 per million hours worked on a rolling 12-month basis. On October 18, the Company reached 10 million hours worked without a LTI at its ELG Mine Complex for the third time since 2020.

In late October, the category 5 hurricane Otis made landfall near Acapulco, Mexico, approximately 300 kilometres from the ELG Mine Complex. The Company's employees are safe and both the operations and assets are unaffected. Gold production: Delivered gold production of 85,360 oz for the quarter (YTD - 315,785 oz) driven by the processing of lower grade and stockpiled ore during the intense stripping period associated with the layback at the El Limón open pit, partially offset by a record mining rate at ELG Underground of 2,321 tpd (YTD - 1,993 tpd). With mining of the higher-grade benches started in late September and gold production of 41,450 oz in October despite an extended planned shutdown, the Company remains on track to meet annual production guidance of 440,000 to 470,000 oz.

Sold 81,752 oz of gold (YTD - 305,956 oz) at an average realized gold price of $1,944 per oz (YTD - $1,932 per oz), contributing to revenue of $160.1 million (YTD - $600.2 million). Total cash costs 1 and all-in sustaining costs 1 : Total cash costs of $1,086 per oz sold (YTD - $858) and all-in sustaining costs of $1,450 per oz sold (YTD - $1,257). All-in sustaining costs margin 1 of $494 per oz sold (YTD - $675), implying an all-in sustaining costs margin 1 of 25% (YTD - 34%). Cost of sales was $133.0 million (YTD - $408.5 million) or $1,627 per oz sold in the quarter (YTD - $1,335), impacted by the appreciation of the Mexican peso and the high strip, low grade phase of the open pit mine plan resulting in the lower average gold grade of ore processed. Given the ongoing strength of the Mexican peso as well as the combination of higher than budgeted mine volumes (open pit and underground) and plant throughput with lower processed grades (greater reliance on lower grade stockpiles during Q2 and Q3), full year total cash costs guidance is now estimated at $840 to $870 per oz sold and full year all-in sustaining costs guidance is now estimated at $1,160 to $1,200 per oz sold.

Generated EBITDA of $79.4 million (YTD - $307.2 million) and adjusted EBITDA of $61.2 million (YTD - $299.6 million). Cash flow generation: Net cash generated from operating activities totalled $44.2 million (YTD - $180.8 million) and $52.6 million (YTD - $207.3 million) before changes in non-cash operating working capital, including income taxes paid of $12.0 million (YTD - $104.2 million). Negative free cash flow 1 of $69.7 million (YTD - $161.1 million) net of cash outlays for capital expenditures, lease payments and interest, including borrowing costs capitalized.

Net cash generated from operating activities totalled $44.2 million (YTD - $180.8 million) and $52.6 million (YTD - $207.3 million) before changes in non-cash operating working capital, including income taxes paid of $12.0 million (YTD - $104.2 million). Negative free cash flow of $69.7 million (YTD - $161.1 million) net of cash outlays for capital expenditures, lease payments and interest, including borrowing costs capitalized. Strong financial liquidity: The Company extended and increased the available credit facilities with a syndicate of international banks in the quarter, now providing a total of $300.0 million in available credit maturing in 2026. The quarter closed with net cash 1 of $188.3 million, including $209.4 million in cash and $21.1 million of lease-related obligations, no borrowings on the credit facilities of $300.0 million and letters of credit outstanding of $7.9 million, providing $501.5 million in available liquidity.

The Company extended and increased the available credit facilities with a syndicate of international banks in the quarter, now providing a total of $300.0 million in available credit maturing in 2026. The quarter closed with net cash of $188.3 million, including $209.4 million in cash and $21.1 million of lease-related obligations, no borrowings on the credit facilities of $300.0 million and letters of credit outstanding of $7.9 million, providing $501.5 million in available liquidity. Media Luna Project: Media Luna Project expenditures totalled $98.7 million during the quarter (YTD - $242.3 million), with a remaining project spend of $507.5 million. Expenditures during this period were primarily focused on continued development of the Guajes Tunnel and South Portals, with development of the Guajes Tunnel reaching 5,160 metres and South Portal Lower reaching 2,325 metres by end of the third quarter. As of September 30, 2023, physical progress on the Project was approximately 49%, with detailed engineering, procurement activities, underground development, and surface construction advancing. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had commitments in place for $591.2 million of project expenditures (approximately 68% of total budgeted expenditures). With $242.3 million invested year-to-date and the level of spending expected to increase further in the fourth quarter of 2023, the full year Media Luna Project expenditure guidance has been lowered to $360 to $390 million reflecting the redistribution in timing of expenditures. Quarterly expenditures are expected to remain elevated through the third quarter of 2024 before declining with the commissioning of the upgraded processing plant.

Media Luna Project expenditures totalled $98.7 million during the quarter (YTD - $242.3 million), with a remaining project spend of $507.5 million. Expenditures during this period were primarily focused on continued development of the Guajes Tunnel and South Portals, with development of the Guajes Tunnel reaching 5,160 metres and South Portal Lower reaching 2,325 metres by end of the third quarter. As of September 30, 2023, physical progress on the Project was approximately 49%, with detailed engineering, procurement activities, underground development, and surface construction advancing. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had commitments in place for $591.2 million of project expenditures (approximately 68% of total budgeted expenditures). With $242.3 million invested year-to-date and the level of spending expected to increase further in the fourth quarter of 2023, the full year Media Luna Project expenditure guidance has been lowered to $360 to $390 million reflecting the redistribution in timing of expenditures. Quarterly expenditures are expected to remain elevated through the third quarter of 2024 before declining with the commissioning of the upgraded processing plant. Exploration and Drilling Activities: In September, the Company announced initial assay results from the 2023 drilling program at EPO2. Results from the 2023 program continue to highlight the potential to upgrade Inferred Resources to the Indicated category and expand Inferred Resources through step-out drilling to the north and south of the deposit. Results from the 2023 program will be incorporated into the year-end Mineral Resource update and will form the basis of an internal study evaluating the feasibility of developing an economic mining front at EPO, which could leverage the infrastructure currently being developed for Media Luna, including the Guajes Tunnel. Overall, the positive results from the 2023 drilling program at EPO support ongoing resource expansion and reserve growth, which in turn supports the Company's strategic focus on filling the mill with higher-grade feed beyond 2027.

Table 1: Operating & Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Results Lost-time injury frequency1 /million hours 0.47 0.58 0.10 0.47 0.10 Total recordable injury frequency1 /million hours 1.24 1.66 1.69 1.24 1.69 Gold produced oz 85,360 107,507 122,208 315,785 357,839 Gold sold oz 81,752 105,749 119,834 305,956 351,209 Total cash costs2 $/oz 1,086 848 760 858 736 Total cash costs margin2 $/oz 858 1,112 955 1,074 1,081 All-in sustaining costs2 $/oz 1,450 1,308 1,059 1,257 999 All-in sustaining costs margin2 $/oz 494 652 656 675 818 Average realized gold price2 $/oz 1,944 1,960 1,715 1,932 1,817 Financial Results Revenue $ 160.1 211.3 209.3 600.2 652.0 Cost of sales $ 133.0 138.1 146.2 408.5 418.0 Earnings from mine operations $ 27.1 73.2 63.1 191.7 234.0 Net income $ 10.5 75.3 43.9 154.0 154.2 Per share - Basic $/share 0.12 0.88 0.51 1.79 1.80 Per share - Diluted $/share 0.09 0.85 0.51 1.77 1.77 Adjusted net earnings2 $ 11.1 37.9 34.6 99.3 128.8 Per share - Basic2 $/share 0.13 0.44 0.40 1.16 1.50 Per share - Diluted2 $/share 0.13 0.44 0.40 1.15 1.50 EBITDA2 $ 79.4 125.3 127.8 307.2 386.8 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 61.2 105.7 107.8 299.6 355.6 Cost of sales $/oz 1,627 1,306 1,220 1,335 1,190 Net cash generated from operating activities $ 44.2 89.6 102.4 180.8 276.0 Net cash generated from operating activities before changes in non-cash operating working capital $ 52.6 92.8 91.3 207.3 271.5 Free cash flow2 $ (69.7 ) (37.4 ) 32.0 (161.1 ) 85.4 Cash and cash equivalents $ 209.4 285.3 339.2 209.4 339.2 Lease-related obligations $ 21.1 11.5 3.1 21.1 3.1 Net cash2 $ 188.3 273.8 336.1 188.3 336.1

On a 12-month rolling basis, per million hours worked. Total cash costs, total cash costs margin, all-in sustaining costs, all-in sustaining costs margin, average realized gold price, adjusted net earnings, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and net cash are non-GAAP financial measures with no standardized meaning under IFRS. For a detailed reconciliation of each Non-GAAP Measure to its most directly comparable IFRS financial measure see Tables 2 to 10 of this press release. Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures” for further information and a detailed reconciliation to the comparable IFRS measures in the MD&A for the three- and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2023, dated November 13, 2023.

Table 2: Reconciliation of Total Cash Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs to Cost of Sales

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Gold sold oz 81,752 105,749 119,834 305,956 351,209 Total cash costs per oz sold Production costs and royalties $ 91.6 93.1 94.9 273.1 272.3 Less: Silver sales $ (1.0 ) (1.3 ) (0.6 ) (3.8 ) (2.0 ) Less: Copper sales $ (1.8 ) (2.1 ) (3.2 ) (6.8 ) (11.7 ) Total cash costs $ 88.8 89.7 91.1 262.5 258.6 Total cash costs per oz sold $/oz 1,086 848 760 858 736 All-in sustaining costs per oz sold Total cash costs $ 88.8 89.7 91.1 262.5 258.6 General and administrative costs1 $ 6.2 5.9 5.0 18.7 17.8 Reclamation and remediation costs $ 1.1 1.3 1.4 3.8 4.0 Sustaining capital expenditure $ 22.4 41.4 29.4 99.6 70.6 Total all-in sustaining costs $ 118.5 138.3 126.9 384.6 351.0 Total all-in sustaining costs per oz sold $/oz 1,450 1,308 1,059 1,257 999

This amount excludes a gain of $3.1 million, gain of $1.8 million and gain of $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively, and a gain of $1.3 million and gain of $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively, in relation to the remeasurement of share-based payments. This amount also excludes corporate depreciation and amortization expenses totalling $0.1 million, $nil and $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively, $0.2 million and $0.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively, within general and administrative costs. Included in general and administrative costs is share-based compensation expense in the amount of $1.2 million or $15/oz for the three months ended September 30, 2023, $1.2 million or $11/oz for the three months ended June 30, 2023, $0.8 million or $7/oz for the three months ended September 30, 2022, $4.3 million or $14/oz for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $3.4 million or $10/oz for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. This amount excludes other expenses totalling $2.4 million, $1.6 million and $nil for the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively, and $4.6 million and $nil for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.



Table 3: Reconciliation of Sustaining and Non-Sustaining Costs to Capital Expenditures

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, In millions of U.S. dollars 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sustaining $ 16.5 19.5 12.8 50.6 30.0 Capitalized Stripping (Sustaining) $ 5.9 21.9 16.6 49.0 40.6 Non-sustaining $ 0.8 0.4 4.3 1.9 15.0 Total ELG $ 23.2 41.8 33.7 101.5 85.6 Media Luna Project $ 98.7 77.2 32.5 242.3 80.6 Media Luna Infill Drilling/Other $ 4.2 4.9 5.4 12.2 17.2 Working Capital Changes & Other $ (13.7 ) 0.6 (3.0 ) (19.4 ) 3.0 Capital expenditures1 $ 112.4 124.5 68.6 336.6 186.4

The amount of cash expended on additions to property, plant and equipment in the period as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows.





Table 4: Reconciliation of Average Realized Price and Total Cash Costs Margin Per Ounce of Gold Sold to Revenue

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Gold sold oz 81,752 105,749 119,834 305,956 351,209 Revenue $ 160.1 211.3 209.3 600.2 652.0 Less: Silver sales $ (1.0 ) (1.3 ) (0.6 ) (3.8 ) (2.0 ) Less: Copper sales $ (1.8 ) (2.1 ) (3.2 ) (6.8 ) (11.7 ) Add: Realized gain (loss) on gold contracts $ 1.6 (0.6 ) - 1.5 - Total proceeds $ 158.9 207.3 205.5 591.1 638.3 Total average realized gold price $/oz 1,944 1,960 1,715 1,932 1,817 Less: Total cash costs $/oz 1,086 848 760 858 736 Total cash costs margin $/oz 858 1,112 955 1,074 1,081 Total cash costs margin % 44 57 56 56 59

Table 5: Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs Margin to Revenue

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Gold sold oz 81,752 105,749 119,834 305,956 351,209 Revenue $ 160.1 211.3 209.3 600.2 652.0 Less: Silver sales $ (1.0 ) (1.3 ) (0.6 ) (3.8 ) (2.0 ) Less: Copper sales $ (1.8 ) (2.1 ) (3.2 ) (6.8 ) (11.7 ) Add: Realized gain (loss) on gold contracts $ 1.6 (0.6 ) - 1.5 - Less: All-in sustaining costs $ (118.5 ) (138.3 ) (126.9 ) (384.6 ) (351.0 ) All-in sustaining costs margin $ 40.4 69.0 78.6 206.5 287.3 Total all-in sustaining costs margin $/oz 494 652 656 675 818 Total all-in sustaining costs margin % 25 33 38 34 44





Table 6: Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings to Net Income

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Basic weighted average shares outstanding shares 85,885,453 85,884,895 85,843,808 85,879,934 85,827,656 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding shares 86,401,220 86,565,950 86,039,606 86,409,988 86,059,576 Net income $ 10.5 75.3 43.9 154.0 154.2 Adjustments: Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) $ 1.4 (2.5 ) 0.3 (1.6 ) (0.3 ) Unrealized gain on derivative contracts $ (16.5 ) (15.3 ) (20.0 ) (4.7 ) (28.8 ) Remeasurement of share-based payments $ (3.1 ) (1.8 ) (0.3 ) (1.3 ) (2.1 ) Derecognition of provisions for uncertain tax positions $ - - - (15.2 ) - Tax effect of above adjustments $ 5.2 5.9 6.0 2.1 9.4 Tax effect of currency translation on tax base $ 13.6 (23.7 ) 4.7 (34.0 ) (3.6 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 11.1 37.9 34.6 99.3 128.8 Per share - Basic $/share 0.13 0.44 0.40 1.16 1.50 Per share - Diluted $/share 0.13 0.44 0.40 1.15 1.50

Table 7: Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended In millions of U.S. dollars Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Net income $ 10.5 75.3 43.9 154.0 154.2 Finance income, net $ (2.0 ) (3.2 ) (0.8 ) (8.2 ) (0.7 ) Depreciation and amortization1 $ 41.5 45.0 51.4 135.6 145.9 Current income tax expense $ 12.1 18.6 32.3 47.5 93.9 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) $ 17.3 (10.4 ) 1.0 (21.7 ) (6.5 ) EBITDA $ 79.4 125.3 127.8 307.2 386.8 Adjustments: Unrealized gain on derivative contracts $ (16.5 ) (15.3 ) (20.0 ) (4.7 ) (28.8 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) $ 1.4 (2.5 ) 0.3 (1.6 ) (0.3 ) Remeasurement of share-based payments $ (3.1 ) (1.8 ) (0.3 ) (1.3 ) (2.1 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 61.2 105.7 107.8 299.6 355.6

Includes depreciation and amortization included in cost of sales, general and administrative expenses and exploration and evaluation expenses.





Table 8: Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended In millions of U.S. dollars Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Net cash generated from operating activities $ 44.2 89.6 102.4 180.8 276.0 Less: Additions to property, plant and equipment1 $ (112.4 ) (124.5 ) (68.6 ) (336.6 ) (186.4 ) Lease payments $ (1.0 ) (1.4 ) (1.5 ) (3.2 ) (3.0 ) Interest paid2 $ (0.5 ) (1.1 ) (0.3 ) (2.1 ) (1.2 ) Free cash flow $ (69.7 ) (37.4 ) 32.0 (161.1 ) 85.4

The amount of cash expended on additions to property, plant and equipment in the period as reported on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows. Including borrowing costs capitalized to property, plant and equipment.

Table 9: Net Cash

Sep 30, Jun 30, Dec 31, Sep 30, In millions of U.S. dollars 2023 2023 2022 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 209.4 285.3 376.0 339.2 Less: Lease-related obligations $ (21.1 ) (11.5 ) (3.9 ) (3.1 ) Net cash $ 188.3 273.8 372.1 336.1

Table 10: Unit Cost Measures

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Gold sold (oz) 81,752 105,749 119,834 305,956 351,209 Tonnes mined - open pit (kt) 11,157 11,768 9,980 32,279 28,946 Tonnes mined - underground (kt) 214 174 143 544 401 Tonnes processed (kt) 1,206 1,210 1,199 3,592 3,457 Total cash costs: Total cash costs ($) 88.8 89.7 91.1 262.5 258.6 Total cash costs per oz sold ($) 1,086 848 760 858 736 Breakdown of production costs $ $/t $ $/t $ $/t $ $/t $ $/t Mining - open pit 33.4 2.99 32.1 2.73 28.6 2.87 93.9 2.91 81.8 2.82 Mining - underground 17.0 79.61 14.3 82.29 13.2 91.89 43.9 80.70 35.0 87.30 Processing 39.8 32.96 43.0 35.60 38.2 31.82 122.5 34.10 113.5 32.82 Site support 13.9 11.51 14.3 11.84 12.8 10.64 40.3 11.21 36.1 10.44 Mexican profit sharing (PTU) 0.8 0.66 5.3 4.38 5.9 4.96 11.6 3.22 19.8 5.72 Capitalized stripping (5.9 ) (21.9 ) (16.6 ) (49.0 ) (40.6 ) Inventory movement (12.1 ) (0.9 ) 5.2 (9.5 ) 3.3 Other (0.1 ) 0.5 1.4 1.3 3.9 Production costs 86.8 86.7 88.7 255.0 252.8

ABOUT TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.

Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City. The Company’s principal asset is the Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes (“ELG”) Mine Complex, the Media Luna Project, a processing plant, and related infrastructure. Commercial production from the Morelos Complex commenced on April 1, 2016 and an updated Technical Report for the Morelos Complex was released in March 2022. Torex’s key strategic objectives are to optimize and extend production from the ELG Mine Complex, de-risk and advance Media Luna to commercial production, build on ESG excellence, and to grow through ongoing exploration across the entire Morelos Property.

