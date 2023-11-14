Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,579 in the last 365 days.

Indy + Star Present re: Internships

It was standing-room only while the State Board's Communicators (interns), Star and Indy, presented about their experience at this year's Association of Washington Student Leaders Fall Conference in Tacoma. Students crowded into a math classroom at Washington High School to hear about a high-level internship and how that has impacted two seniors in Washington State. The two shared: 

  • what they do and how they do it
  • some examples of what they have done so far
  • advice on how to interact with adults
  • thoughts on building working relationships with professionals
  • their experience being interviewed and applying

You can check out their presentation slides here: Internships 101

Following Indy and Star's session, many students had follow-up questions about where they can find internships like theirs, how to make their resume stand-out, and how to succeed in the interview process. Most of their tips for interviewing and applying are outlined in their presentation. Star shared a resource she found helpful (searchable internship portal courtesy of Seattle Public Schools). Many students hoped their districts would develop something similar.

Check out the State Board's Instagram account for more photots and quick tips from Star and Indy's presentation.

You just read:

Indy + Star Present re: Internships

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more