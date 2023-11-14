Better Days Treatment Center in Anaheim Announces New Alcohol Rehab Program to Help People Successfully Attain Lifelong Sobriety

Anaheim, California – Better Days Treatment Center, a premier inpatient drug and alcohol rehab facility offering a selection of effective rehab, detox, and personalized treatment options in Anaheim and surrounding areas, is proud to announce its new alcohol rehab program.

Designed to help patients successfully attain lifelong sobriety, Better Days Treatment Center’s new alcohol rehab program offers individuals access to professional support in beautiful premium facilities and a personalized treatment plan that is curated by one of the center’s addiction specialists.

Alcohol rehab is a process that helps people to quit drinking alcohol. It can be done in an inpatient or outpatient setting, and it typically involves detoxification, therapy, and support groups. The goal of alcohol rehab is to help people to attain sobriety and to live healthy, productive lives.

Offered as either a full-time program that can take anything from 1-3 months or as an outpatient program that lets patients continue to live at home while receiving treatment, Better Days Treatment Center’s team of highly trained medical professionals can help an individual opt for the best treatment program suited to their lifestyle.

While the alcohol rehab program at Better Days Treatment Center is uniquely tailored to cater to a patient’s unique needs and circumstances, everyone enrolled in the program will participate in detoxification, counseling, and aftercare treatment. Along with these core approaches, patients will also receive several different types of treatment, these include:

Therapy: Patients will work individually with a licensed therapist to help learn what is driving their addiction, the triggers and subsequent coping mechanisms, as well as how to fix those problems.

Group Meetings: To create a supportive environment, patients will take part in group meetings (which may or may not follow the 12-step philosophy), where they will learn from others and form strong social relationships that can help them get through the toughest times in a recovery journey.

Holistic Healing: In addition to therapy and treatment, patients will also have the option to participate in a variety of holistic healing opportunities, such as meditation and yoga classes, working with a nutritionist, personal training, and, in some facilities, equine therapy.

“Do you think that you would benefit from going to alcohol rehab?” said a spokesperson from Better Days Treatment Center. “If so, Better Days Rehab in California can help you get started with a personalized plan. All that you need to do is reach out to one of our addiction specialists. They’ll help you pick out the best rehab plan for your goals and can even verify your insurance for you.”

About Better Days Treatment Center

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

