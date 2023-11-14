Drug and Alcohol Rehab Center New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. Launch Sober Living Facilities in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano

Laguna Niguel, California – New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc., a leading drug and alcohol center in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano, is happy to announce the launch of its sober living facilities at both locations.

Intended for patients who have successfully completed a drug or alcohol rehab program, a sober living home is a residential living facility where individuals will live with other recovering addicts to work towards recovery and develop the necessary skills to transition back to their everyday lives.

The sober living facilities offered by New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. at San Juan Capistrano and Laguna Niguel offer individuals who are overcoming addiction the benefit of living with others who are experiencing similar challenges. This allows patients to develop meaningful relationships with other residents that can help them stay on track toward recovery and support them even after leaving the facility.

Sober living homes provide patients with a unique sense of independence as they can still attend their jobs, be social, travel, control their diet, and participate in other activities while additionally having access to highly skilled counselors who can help them develop better habits and living skills. The sober living facilities at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. also give patients the opportunity to attend group therapy, where they can share their experiences with those who have suffered from the same issues or addictions.

The rules of sober living facilities can vary based on location, whether or not a facility is coed, the number of residents, and other factors. Alcohol and drugs are not allowed. Medical supplies and other personal care items may be inspected to make sure no prohibited items are being used in the facility.

“Whether you have questions about sober living or are ready to find the sober living arrangement that works for you, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. in San Juan Capistrano and Laguna Niguel can help give you the resources you need,” said a spokesperson from New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. “A specialist can give you all the information you need and help you plan on how to begin and pay for your sober living program. Get in touch with us today to learn more about sober living.”

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is a premium alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano that is committed to helping individuals break the cycle of addiction. Believing that sustainable life-long recovery and rehabilitation is achieved through the transformation of self, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. provide patients the knowledge, life skills, and resources through individualized treatment programs, therapy, and rehab, so they can achieve a life worth living without drugs.

