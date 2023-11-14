Turning Point Treatment Center, Inc.: Two Premier Locations for Outpatient Treatment and IOP Programs in Mission Viejo and Lake Forest are Now Taking New Patients

Mission Viejo, California – Turning Point Treatment Center, Inc., one of Orange County’s most respected drug detox centers with licensed and certified treatment facilities in Mission Viejo and Lake Forest, is pleased to announce that both of its premier locations are now taking new patients for its Outpatient Treatment and IOP (Intensive Outpatient Program) Programs.

Founded in 2007, Turning Point Treatment Center, Inc. in Mission Viejo has helped hundreds of individuals suffering from either alcohol or substance abuse begin the road to recovery and regain control of their lives through its trusted and effective rehab, outpatient treatment, and IOP programs.

Now, with a second location in Lake Forest, Turning Point Treatment Center, Inc., is offering affordable opportunities for patients to receive personalized treatment, such as medicine-assisted treatment (MAT), trauma and PTSD treatment, anti-craving therapy, and holistic therapy, in both of its treatment facilities. The center hopes this will empower those who need help to reach out.

“If you or a loved one is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, detox and treatment might be the answer,” said a spokesperson for Turning Point Treatment Center, Inc. “At Turning Point Treatment Center, our individualized treatment plans, highly qualified staff, and personalized approach to recovery have a proven track record of success. For more information on opiate treatment at Turning Point Treatment Center, please contact us.”

Intensive Outpatient Treatment (IOP) is a primary treatment program that is recommended after a patient has undergone a thorough clinical and medical assessment. Typically aimed at patients who don’t require therapeutically regulated detox, IOP enables individuals in recuperation to proceed with their addiction treatments, following an effective detox, with the added benefit of allowing them to continue their work and family life as normal.

Turning Point Treatment Center’s IOP Intensive Outpatient Program in both its Mission Viejo and Lake Forest locations offers patients much more than a sober living home by providing a full-scope addiction recovery service that has a selection of high levels of treatment options that are priced far less than typical inpatient drug rehab centers in California.

Whether an individual or their loved one is seeking an upscale sober living residence to build their recovery foundation while integrating back into life or need a much higher level of structure to overcome issues with substance abuse, chemical dependency, or dual-diagnosis matters Turning Point Treatment Center, Inc. offers a wonderful starting point and path to freedom from addiction.

“From medical detoxification through the entire treatment process and on through sober living-transitional housing and aftercare services, we are here to help change lives and rebuild families!” continued the spokesperson for Turning Point Treatment Center, Inc.

Since 2007, Turning Point Treatment Center, Inc. has been offering those suffering from addiction access to its Joint Commission Accredited Outpatient Rehab, Alcohol Rehab, Intensive Outpatient Treatment, Opiates Detox, and Treatment Center in Mission Viejo and Lake Forest. With a team of highly qualified staff and a personalized approach to recovery, Turning Point Treatment Center, Inc. has a proven track record of helping patients overcome their addiction and achieve long-lasting recovery.

