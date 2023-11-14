TechAhead Recognized as a Clutch Global Leader for 2023
TechAhead named a top B2B company for Digital Transformation and Mobile App Development ServicesSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechAhead, a globally recognized Custom Software Design and Engineering firm today announced its recognition as a 2023 Global Award winner for Digital Transformation and Mobile App Development services on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver, scores that are calculated based on the client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch. For the sixth consecutive year, Clutch has honored its top B2B companies with the Global Award designation.
TechAhead is honored to be recognized as a 2023 Fall Clutch Global Award winner. This award is a testament to the excellent client work we have delivered this year as recognized through the voice of our customers in their reviews on Clutch. We're proud to be recognized as a Digital Transformation leader on a global scale. Clutch Global Awards showcases the very best in the B2B services industry worldwide.
“We are absolutely thrilled to receive the 2023 Global Award for Digital Transformation and Mobile App Development services by Clutch,” said Shanal Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer of TechAhead. “We couldn't be prouder of our team's tireless efforts in driving innovation and excellence in the software development industry. This prestigious accolade is a true testament to the dedication and hard work of each and every member of our talented team. We are deeply grateful to our clients for entrusting us with their business needs, and for allowing us to help them achieve their goals. We are excited to build on this momentum and contribute even more to the advancement of the digital and mobile solutions that enhances the productivity of businesses.”
“We are thrilled to showcase the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. “Their dedication to delivering outstanding services has not only contributed to their own success but has also empowered countless clients to thrive. We aim to highlight this year's industry frontrunners and facilitate connections for Clutch users seeking top-notch services tailored to their specific needs."
Our consistent recognition as a leader in Clutch's Global Awards is a testament to our sustained excellence. We have successfully executed a diverse range of enterprise and consumer-facing projects, earning accolades for our transformative solutions from clients globally. Our commitment to staying ahead of industry trends is evident in our innovative approaches to digital transformation and cloud engineering, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed our clients' expectations. This recognition fuels our passion to continue delivering cutting-edge services and reinforces our standing as a trusted partner in the ever-evolving landscape of Digital Transformation services.
ABOUT TECHAHEAD
TechAhead is a leading Mobile and Web Apps Development Agency, renowned for its commitment to innovation and digital excellence. As a six-time Clutch Global Award winner, TechAhead stands at the forefront of the industry, delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine the digital landscape.
ABOUT CLUTCH
Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs.
