Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,582 in the last 365 days.

AB661 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-11-14

WISCONSIN, November 14 - An Act to repeal 65.90 (3) (a) 1.; and to amend 60.10 (1) (b) 2m., 60.30 (1e) (f) and 82.19 (2) (a) of the statutes; Relating to: town clerk and treasurer appointments, publication requirements for proposed budget summary and notice of public hearing, and discontinuance of highways. (FE)

Status: A - Local Government

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab661

You just read:

AB661 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-11-14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more