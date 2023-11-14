BlueLinx Expands LP Distribution Partnership

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX), a leading manufacturer of engineered wood building products, are pleased to announce again an expansion of their distribution partnership. The expanded collaboration will include LP®’s SmartSide® Trim & Siding and LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, in BlueLinx’s Seattle and Spokane, Washington branches. Both product lines will be sold throughout the entire distribution footprint for these two locations, including Hawaii and Alaska. Additionally, BlueLinx will now distribute LP®’s SmartSide® Trim & Siding through its Gulfport, Mississippi location. This expansion brings BlueLinx's stocking footprint of LP® SmartSide® to fourteen locations, spanning four of LP's regions across the United States.



Mike Wilson, Chief Product Management Officer at BlueLinx, remarked on the distribution expansion between LP and BlueLinx, stating, "We are excited to add these brands to our specialty portfolio in the West, as well as Gulfport. LP® SmartSide® continues to be a leading siding brand in the U.S. today due to its value proposition, which includes a pre-finished product that installs faster with higher yield than other alternatives. This strategic partnership aligns with our commitment to offer best-in-class specialty products to our customers, builders, and contractors.”

Chad Larson, General Sales Manager for LP in the Northwest, added, “LP is enthusiastic about the expanded role of BlueLinx in the Northwest region. Their commitment to LP products including LP® SmartSide®, ExpertFinish®, and Structural Solutions® align with our strategic vision for the region. These synergies will ensure access to our full portfolio of products for our valued customers.”

Chad Wold, General Sales Manager for LP in the Southeast, shared his anticipation of the Gulfport, MS market expansion. "As LP continues to expand its market share, we are thrilled to broaden our distribution footprint with BlueLinx. This expansion in Gulfport will provide our customers with additional options to access SmartSide® and ExpertFinish®. With world-class partners like BlueLinx, we are confident in our ability to sustain growth and success for the next decade."

ABOUT BLUELINX

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, and industrial products. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing fifty states, and the strength of a locally focused sales force, we distribute a comprehensive range of products to our customers which include national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers, and we operate our business through a broad network of distribution centers. To learn more about BlueLinx, please visit www.bluelinxco.com.

ABOUT LP BUILDING SOLUTIONS:

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions™), LP® Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore® Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring), and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our stockholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates twenty-three plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil through foreign subsidiaries, and operates additional facilities through a joint venture. For more information, visit LPCORP.COM.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS CONTACT

