TOFUTTI ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THIRTEEN AND THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Cranford, New Jersey, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOFUTTI BRANDS INC. (OTCQX Symbol: TOFB) issued its results for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, 2023, today.

Net sales for the thirteen weeks ended September 30, 2023 decreased by $381,000, or 13%, to $2,515,000, from net sales of $2,896,000 for the thirteen weeks ended October 1, 2022. Sales of our vegan cheese products decreased to $2,110,000 in the thirteen weeks ended September 30, 2023 from $2,344,000 in the thirteen weeks ended October 1, 2022. Sales of our frozen dessert products decreased to $406,000 in the thirteen weeks ended September 30, 2023, compared to $562,000 for the thirteen weeks ended October 1, 2022. For the thirty-nine-week period ended September 30, 2023, net sales decreased by $1,614,000, or 17%, to $7,724,000, compared to net sales of $9,338,000 for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 1, 2022.

Our gross profit increased to $786,000 for the thirteen weeks ended September 30, 2023 from $427,000 for the thirteen weeks ended October 1, 2022. Our gross profit percentage was 31% for the thirteen weeks ending September 30, 2023, compared to 15% for the thirteen weeks ending October 1, 2022. Our gross profit increased to $2,059,000 for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, 2023 from $1,812,000 for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 1, 2022.

We had net income of $110,000, or $0.02 per share (basic and diluted) for the thirteen-weeks ended September 30, 2023 and a net loss of $310,000 or $0.06 per share (basic and diluted), for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, 2023, compared to net losses of $192,000, or $0.04 (basic and diluted) per share, and $195,000 or $0.04 basic and diluted per share for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 1, 2022, respectively.

As of November 9, 2023, we had approximately $747,000 in cash and our working capital was approximately $3,533,000 compared with approximately $1,072,000 in cash and working capital of $3,625,000 at December 31, 2022. The decrease in cash during the thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, 2023 was primarily due to a decrease in payables.

Mr. Steven Kass, Chief Executive and Financial Officer of the Company stated, “While we are disappointed in our sales performance during the first nine months of 2023, our cash and available capital balances remain strong and we are pleased by our return to profitable operations in the thirteen week period ended September 30, 2023. We believe that we are positioned for improved results,” concluded Mr. Kass.

About Tofutti Brands Inc.

Founded in 1981, Tofutti Brands Inc. develops and distributes a complete line of plant-based products. The Company sells more than twenty-five (25) dairy-free foods including cheese products and frozen desserts. Tofutti Brands Inc. is a proven innovator in the food industry and has developed a full line of delicious and healthy dairy-free foods. Available throughout the United States and in more than fifteen (15) countries, Tofutti Brands answers the call of millions of people who are allergic or intolerant to dairy or wish to maintain a kosher or vegan diet. Tofutti’s product line includes frozen desserts and Tofutti Cutie® sandwiches, and vegan cheese products, such as Better Than Cream Cheese® and Better Than Sour Cream®. Tofutti also sells a prepared food entrée, Mintz’s Blintzes®, made with Tofutti’s milk-free cheeses such as Better Than Cream Cheese® and Sour Supreme®. For more information, visit www.tofutti.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release concerning the Company’s future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to business conditions both domestic and international, competition, changes in product mix or distribution channels, resource constraints encountered in promoting and developing new products and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K.

Company Contact: Steve Kass
  Chief Executive/Financial Officer
  (908) 272-2400
  (908) 272-9492 (Fax)


TOFUTTI BRANDS, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share figures)

    Thirteen
weeks ended
September 30, 2023		     Thirteen
weeks ended
October 1, 2022		     Thirty-nine
weeks ended
September 30, 2023		     Thirty-nine
weeks ended
October 1, 2022		  
                         
Net sales   $ 2,515     $ 2,896     $ 7,724     $ 9,338  
Cost of sales     1,729       2,469       5,665       7,526  
Gross profit     786       427       2,059       1,812  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Selling and warehouse     210       261       802       834  
Marketing     103       103       287       370  
Research and development     28       26       111       108  
General and administrative     333       298       1,018       987  
      674       688       2,218       2,299  
                                 
Income (loss) from operations     112       (261 )     (159 )     (487 )
                                 
Other income:                                
SBA loan forgiveness     -       -       -       165  
                                 
Income (loss) before interest expense and income taxes     112       (261 )     (159 )     (322 )
Interest expense     1       -       3       -  
Loss before income tax     111       (261 )     (162 )     (322 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     1       (69 )     148       (127 )
                                 
Net income (loss)   $ 110     $ (192 )   $ (310 )   $ (195 )
                                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                                
Basic     5,154       5,154       5,154       5,154  
Diluted     5,154       5,154       5,154       5,154  
                                 
Income (loss) per common share:                                
Basic   $ .02     $ (.04 )   $ (.06 )   $ (.04 )
Diluted   $ .02     $ (.04 )   $ (.06 )   $ (.04 )


TOFUTTI BRANDS INC.
Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share figures)

    September 30,
2023 		    December 31,
2022 		 
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash   $ 727     $ 1,072  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and sales promotions of $510 and $495, respectively     986       1,305  
Inventories     2,547       2,463  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     87       80  
Total current assets     4,347       4,920  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     100       158  
Finance lease right-of-use asset     40       53  
Deferred tax assets     183       367  
Other assets     19       19  
Total assets   $ 4,689     $ 5,517  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Current liabilities:                
Income taxes payable   $     $ 41  
Accounts payable     491       684  
Accrued expenses     294       555  
Finance lease liability, current portion     15       15  
Total current liabilities     800       1,295  
Financing lease liabilities, long-term     27       39  
Operating lease liabilities     27       85  
Total liabilities     854       1,419  
Stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock - par value $.01 per share; authorized 100,000 shares, none issued and outstanding            
Common stock - par value $.01 per share; authorized 15,000,000 shares, 5,153,706 shares issued and outstanding     52       52  
Additional paid-in capital     310       263  
Retained earnings     3,473       3,783  
Total stockholders’ equity     3,835       4,098  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 4,689     $ 5,517  


