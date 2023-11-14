FlexShopper, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and payment solution provider for underserved consumers, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2023, vs. Quarter Ended September 30, 2022:

Total fundings increased 10.7% to $28.9 million from $26.1 million consisting of gross lease originations decreasing 10.8% from $15.7 to $14.0 million, loan participations decreasing 99.3% from $10.4 million to $77 thousand, and loan originations increasing from $0 to $14.8 million

Total net lease and loan revenues and fees increased 20.3% to $31.4 million from $26.1 million

Gross profit increased 164.1% to $16.9 million from $6.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 389.7 to $8.4 million compared to ($2.9) million

Net income of 940 thousand compared with net loss of $6.3 million

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(129) thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($6.9) million, or ($0.32) per diluted share

Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023, vs. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022:

Total fundings increased 6.0% to $85.0 million from $80.2 million consisting of gross lease originations decreasing 19.3% from $51.9 million to $41.9 million, loan participations decreased 98.6% from $28.3 million to $397 thousand, and loan originations increasing from $0 to $42.7 million

Total net lease and loan revenues and fees decreased 5.3% to $86.7 million from $91.6 million

Gross profit increased 16.8% to $38.9 million from $33.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 344.1% to $15.1 million compared to $3.4 million

Net loss of $4.6 million compared with net income of $5.7 million

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $7.6 million, or $(0.35) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $3.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under “Non-GAAP Measures”.

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Lease revenues and fees, net $ 21,082,199 $ 24,512,086 $ 68,703,201 $ 82,746,874 Loan revenues and fees, net of changes in fair value 10,304,247 1,629,365 18,001,057 8,897,964 Total revenues 31,386,446 26,141,451 86,704,258 91,644,838 Costs and expenses: Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise 13,061,958 18,746,897 42,893,163 56,114,813 Loan origination costs and fees 1,389,107 1,027,097 4,878,158 2,256,838 Marketing 1,671,137 2,393,185 4,258,904 8,178,120 Salaries and benefits 3,231,100 2,820,033 8,933,998 8,799,395 Operating expenses 6,080,725 5,702,800 17,666,366 17,124,288 Total costs and expenses 25,434,027 30,690,012 78,630,589 92,473,454 Operating income/ (loss) 5,952,419 (4,548,561 ) 8,073,669 (828,616 ) Interest expense including amortization of debt issuance costs (4,746,801 ) (3,030,142 ) (13,846,685 ) (7,336,048 ) Income/ (loss) before income taxes 1,205,618 (7,578,703 ) (5,773,016 ) (8,164,664 ) (Loss)/ benefit from income taxes (265,517 ) 1,298,269 1,185,247 13,892,516 Net income/ (loss) 940,101 (6,280,434 ) (4,587,769 ) 5,727,852 Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares (1,069,456 ) (609,778 ) (3,034,182 ) (1,829,332 ) Net (loss)/ income attributable to common and Series 1 Convertible Preferred shareholders $ (129,355 ) (6,890,212 ) (7,621,951 ) 3,898,520 Basic and diluted (loss)/ income per common share: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.35 ) $ 0.18 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.35 ) $ 0.17 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES: Basic 21,716,852 21,681,853 21,740,027 21,611,879 Diluted 21,716,852 21,681,853 21,740,027 22,403,447





FLEXSHOPPER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 5,732,483 $ 6,051,713 Restricted cash 5,326 121,636 Lease receivables, net 41,421,040 35,540,043 Loan receivables at fair value 31,679,882 32,932,504 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,839,591 3,489,136 Lease merchandise, net 23,596,608 31,550,441 Total current assets 105,274,930 109,685,473 Property and equipment, net 9,011,047 8,086,862 Right of use asset, net 1,281,918 1,406,270 Intangible assets, net 13,833,595 15,162,349 Other assets, net 1,809,511 1,934,728 Deferred tax asset, net 13,206,051 12,013,828 Total assets $ 144,417,052 $ 148,289,510 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 4,010,544 $ 6,511,943 Accrued payroll and related taxes 603,838 310,820 Promissory notes to related parties, including accrued interest 192,009 1,209,455 Accrued expenses 2,834,954 3,988,093 Lease liability - current portion 236,628 208,001 Total current liabilities 7,877,973 12,228,312 Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of unamortized issuance costs of $141,148 at September 30, 2023 and $352,252 at December 31, 2022 86,063,852 80,847,748 Promissory notes to related parties, net of unamortized issuance costs of $764,651 at September 30, 2023 and $0 at December 31, 2022 and net of current portion 9,985,349 10,750,000 Promissory note related to acquisition, net of discount of $987,313 at September 30, 2023 and $1,165,027 at December 31, 2022 3,191,272 3,158,471 Loan payable under Basepoint credit agreement, net of unamortized issuance costs of $102,580 at September 30, 2023 7,310,025 - Purchase consideration payable related to acquisition - 8,703,684 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,386,769 1,566,622 Total liabilities 115,815,240 117,254,837 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 250,000 shares, issued and outstanding 170,332 shares at $5.00 stated value 851,660 851,660 Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 25,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value 21,952,000 21,952,000 Common stock, $0.0001 par value - authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,752,304 shares at September 30, 2023 and 21,750,804 shares at December 31, 2022 2,176 2,176 Treasury shares, at cost – 100,775 shares at September 30, 2023 (100,225 ) - Additional paid in capital 42,074,553 39,819,420 Accumulated deficit (36,178,352 ) (31,590,583 ) Total stockholders’ equity 28,601,812 31,034,673 $ 144,417,052 $ 148,289,510





Non-GAAP Measures

We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, stock-based compensation, taxes, depreciation (other than depreciation of leased merchandise), amortization, and one-time or non-recurring items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes.

Key performance metrics for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 are as follows:

Three months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Gross Profit: Gross lease billings and fees $ 31,266,666 $ 38,580,116 $ (7,313,450 ) (19.0 ) Provision for doubtful accounts (10,038,122 ) (15,075,109 ) 5,036,987 (33.4 ) Gain / (loss) on sale of lease receivables (146,345 ) 1,007,079 (1,153,424 ) (114.5 ) Net lease billing and fees $ 21,082,199 $ 24,512,086 $ (3,429,887 ) (14.0 ) Loan revenues and fees 3,208,920 6,025,786 (2,816,866 ) (46.7 ) Net changes in the fair value of loans receivable 7,095,327 (4,396,421 ) 11,491,748 (261.4 ) Net loan revenues $ 10,304,247 $ 1,629,365 $ 8,674,882 532.4 Total revenues $ 31,386,446 $ 26,141,451 $ 5,244,995 20.1 Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise (13,061,958 ) (18,746,897 ) 5,684,939 (30.3 ) Loans origination costs and fees (1,389,107 ) (1,027,097 ) (362,010 ) 35.2 Gross profit $ 16,935,381 $ 6,367,457 $ 10,567,924 166.0 Gross profit margin 54 % 24 %





Three months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Adjusted EBITDA: Net income/ (loss) $ 940,101 $ (6,280,434 ) $ 7,220,535 (115.0 ) Income taxes 265,517 (1,298,269 ) 1,563,786 (120.5 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 194,682 56,283 138,399 245.9 Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition 59,238 - 59,238 Other amortization and depreciation 1,964,229 1,244,267 719,962 57.9 Interest expense 4,492,881 2,973,859 1,519,022 51.1 Stock-based compensation 471,819 387,298 84,521 21.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,388,467 $ (2,916,996 ) $ 11,305,463 (387.6 )





Key performance metrics for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Gross Profit: Gross lease billings and fees $ 98,023,406 $ 117,774,390 $ (19,750,984 ) (16.8 ) Provision for doubtful accounts (32,123,950 ) (42,639,102 ) 10,515,152 (24.7 ) Gain on sale of lease receivables 2,803,745 7,611,586 (4,807,841 ) (63.2 ) Net lease billing and fees $ 68,703,201 $ 82,746,874 $ (14,043,673 ) (17.0 ) Loan revenues and fees 11,742,778 10,836,534 906,244 8.4 Net changes in the fair value of loans receivable 6,258,279 (1,938,570 ) 8,196,849 (422.8 ) Net loan revenues $ 18,001,057 $ 8,897,964 $ 9,103,093 102.4 Total revenues $ 86,704,258 $ 91,644,838 $ (4,940,580 ) (5.4 ) Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise (42,893,163 ) (56,114,813 ) 13,221,650 (23.6 ) Loans origination costs and fees (4,878,158 ) (2,256,838 ) (2,621,320 ) 116.2 Gross profit $ 38,932,937 $ 33,273,187 $ 5,659,750 17.0 Gross profit margin 45 % 36 %





Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Adjusted EBITDA: Net (loss)/ income $ (4,587,769 ) $ 5,727,852 $ (10,315,621 ) (180.1 ) Income taxes (1,185,247 ) (13,892,516 ) 12,707,269 (91.5 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 376,857 163,169 213,688 131.0 Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition 177,714 - 177,714 Other amortization and depreciation 5,674,931 3,303,590 2,371,341 71.8 Interest expense 13,292,114 7,172,879 6,119,235 85.4 Stock-based compensation 1,336,367 950,003 386,364 40.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,084,967 $ 3,424,977 $ 11,659,990 340.4

The Company refers to Adjusted EBITDA in the above table as the Company uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and to make strategic decisions about the Company. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry in assessing performance.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY) is a financial technology company that provides electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to underserved consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its patented e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com). FlexShopper also provides LTO and loan technology platforms to a growing number of retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers without access to traditional financing.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our FlexShopper.com e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

