Mercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today announced that Richard Short, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, will be attending and hosting meetings at the following upcoming conferences:

BofA Securities 2023 Leveraged Finance Conference
Boca Raton, Florida, November 27 to November 29, 2023
Fireside chat at 10:10 a.m. (EST) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023

UBS Industrials Summit
Palm Beach, Florida, November 28 to November 30, 2023

A copy of the presentation will be posted in the “Investors - News Releases & Presentations” section on the Company’s website (https://mercerint.com/investors/news-releases-presentations/) in advance of these events.

About Us

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, the United States and Canada with consolidated annual production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 210,000 cubic meters of cross-laminated timber, 45,000 cubic meters of glulam, 17 million pallets and 230,000 metric tonnes of biofuels. For further information, please visit www.mercerint.com.

The preceding includes forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the continuing effects of the recent economic and financial turmoil, the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.


Approved by
Juan Carlos Bueno
President and Chief Executive Officer
+1 (604) 684-1099

Richard Short, CPA, CA
CFO & Secretary
604-684-1099

